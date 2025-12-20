What Ryan Gravenberch did to Xavi Simons after Spurs forward’s red card v Liverpool

Images via Sky Sports and Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool were handed a huge incentive just after the half-hour mark of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after a red card for Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international was initially booked for catching compatriot Virgil van Dijk on the back of the calf with studs showing, but after being summoned to the pitchside VAR monitor, John Brooks changed the colour of the card and Spurs were duly left with 10 players.

It was a nasty foul by the 22-year-old, who could have few complaints about the decision, although plenty of the home fans in north London aired their grievances as he made his way off the pitch.

What did Gravenberch do to Simons after red card?

In providing updates for Sky Sports‘ live web commentary on the match, Peter Smith noticed the immediate reaction of Ryan Gravenberch towards Simons after the red card incident.

The reporter noted: “Spurs fans are fuming as a replay of the incident goes out on the big screen, but it’s a clear red card. Meanwhile, Simons gets a high five off his compatriot Gravenberch as he walks off… he should be apologising to his teammates instead.”

Simons only has himself to blame

While the Liverpool midfielder may have tried to be somewhat supportive to his Netherlands international colleague after the dismissal, he won’t have been thanking Simons for the crude challenge on the Reds captain, which could’ve done serious damage to the 34-year-old.

Those are the kind of challenges that footballers hate – off the ground, from behind and with studs showing. Thomas Frank may have been fuming on the touchline, but when he watches it back later, he’ll realise that Spurs’ number 7 can have nobody to blame but himself.

It was the major talking point of a first half which was largely devoid of quality or goalmouth incident, in stark contrast to the two league meetings between the teams last season (6-3 and 5-1 wins for Liverpool).

Arne Slot won’t have been overly impressed with his side’s performance before half-time, but with Simons rightly banished to the dressing room, the Premier League champions have a real opportunity to make their numerical advantage count and leave north London with all three points at the time of writing.

You can view the red card incident below, via @SkySportsPL on X: