Injury analyst’s initial verdict on Alexander Isak could have Liverpool fans fearing the worst

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

No sooner had Alexander Isak scored Liverpool’s first goal tonight than he was forced off with injury, having only been on the field for little more than 10 minutes after replacing Conor Bradley at half-time.

In finishing to the net from Florian Wirtz’s through ball, the Swedish striker was caught by a mistimed lunge from Micky van de Ven and was unable to continue, hobbling off the pitch to be replaced by Jeremie Frimpong (who himself was later substituted for Federico Chiesa).

It was incredibly cruel on the 26-year-old, who’d netted just his third goal for the Reds after his £125m transfer, and Gary Neville described it as a ‘sad sight’ to witness our number 9 leaving the field of play in clear distress.

Injury analyst issues Isak verdict

Football injury analyst Physio Scout on X provided an initial diagnosis on Isak shortly after full-time tonight, albeit with the caveat that it’s merely an ‘educated guess’ for now.

They posted: ‘Off initial look, it seems to be an ACL injury (+/- meniscus). Initial contact was made with the ankle, but the knee was forced into a valgus position, which brings ACL/MCL into question. He was able to walk off, which likely rules out any lower leg fracture. Was clutching at the knee.

‘If ACL: 9+ months. Disclaimer: Currently out at the Christmas markets, and was bombarded with notifications so please take this as my educated guess at the moment. Will do a full confirmed analysis within a couple of hours.’

Liverpool fans face nervous wait over Isak injury

Firstly, it should be reiterated that this is just a provisional analysis from a trusted and knowledgeable source, and it could be a couple of days before we receive more up-to-date feedback from the Liverpool medical staff.

However, the mention of a potential ACL injury is frightening for Isak and the Reds, who are already deprived of several other players for next week’s fixture against Wolves for a variety of reasons, ranging from injuries to suspension to international commitments.

That the 26-year-old was able to walk off the pitch at least hints that it mightn’t be a long-term fracture, although we must wait for further information over the next 24-48 hours.

Arne Slot said after the game (via liverpoolfc.com) that the lack of any attempt from Isak to carry on is ‘usually not a good thing’, albeit with the disclaimer that it’s merely the head coach’s ‘gut feeling’.

We’re just praying that it isn’t the worst-case scenario at which Physio Scout hinted, and Liverpool fans could be in for a nervous wait for further details on the severity of the Swedish striker’s injury issue.