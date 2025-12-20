Not an injury: Arne Slot candidly explains why he subbed off Jeremie Frimpong in closing minutes

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arne Slot provided a candid explanation for why he substituted Jeremie Frimpong in the closing minutes of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

Returning to the matchday squad after two months out with a hamstring injury, the 25-year-old came on for Alexander Isak – who hobbled off with a knock of his own in scoring the Reds’ first goal of the game – just 15 minutes after the Swede had been introduced for Conor Bradley.

The bizarre link of substitutitons continued just as stoppage time began, with the Netherlands international being withdrawn for Federico Chiesa after being involved in an angry altercation with Richarlison, who’d caught him with a stray arm.

Slot explains Frimpong substitution

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Slot hinted that he was worried about losing Frimpong to a petulant red card, given the right-back’s visible fury after the clash with Spurs’ number 9 (whose antics after his goal were despicable).

The Liverpool head coach explained (via Sky Sports): “Jeremie has no [injury] problem. I didn’t want to go down to 10 men for 30 seconds. I adapted to that. I knew there wasn’t long to play. We are picking up points and that’s the main thing.”

Slot right to act before Frimpong did anything reckless

Slot has shown in the past that he’s not afraid to make ruthless substitutions if he senses danger, and he was right to act for fear that a riled-up Frimpong would commit a silly act which’d earn him a red card and suspension.

Spurs had Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero sent off for petulant acts of their own in a bad-tempered game which saw John Brooks issue eight yellow cards and two reds, and a needless ban is the last thing the Reds need right now.

We’ve already lost Dominik Szoboszlai for the Wolves match next Saturday due to suspension, and we face a nervous wait on the extent of Isak’s injury, on top of Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo already being sidelined and Mo Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Gary Neville commended Slot’s proactivity in substituting Frimpong as he said: “His head has gone. Slot has made the right decision. There is no doubt he could do something rash.”

With so many Liverpool players already out of contention to face Rob Edwards’ side next weekend, let’s be glad that our Dutch right-back didn’t do anything stupid to get himself added to that list.