Isak delivered devastating possible 12-week injury lay-off after Spurs

Liverpool picked up another three points in north London, but the aftermath of Saturday’s win has been dominated by concern rather than celebration.

Alexander Isak’s injury, suffered moments after he scored against Spurs, has left us anxiously awaiting further clarity.

The Sweden international was forced off immediately after giving us the lead, and Arne Slot admitted post-match that the striker’s reaction raised alarms.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: “If a player scores, then gets injured and then doesn’t come back on the pitch and doesn’t try to come back… that’s usually not a good thing.”

It was a moment that tempered what should have been a breakthrough afternoon for our new No.9.

Isak injury assessment raises Liverpool concerns

Medical insight following full-time has only added to the uncertainty.

Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis on X provided an updated breakdown of the incident, explaining that the scissor-tackle mechanism typically raises fears of a high or medial ankle sprain.

They added that forced ankle eversion and rotation can also place stress on the fibula and knee structures, particularly the MCL.

Expected recovery windows ranged widely.

Possible injury Estimated recovery High ankle sprain 8–10 weeks Medial ankle sprain 2–6 weeks MCL injury 2–12 weeks

The analyst suggested a high ankle sprain is the most likely outcome, though scans will be needed to rule out fractures.

That update follows an earlier assessment from the same source shortly after full-time, which acknowledged the uncertainty and framed the diagnosis as an educated guess rather than confirmation.

The timing is far from ideal for us, particularly with Mo Salah set for AFCON duty and Cody Gakpo already sidelined.

Spurs moment overshadows Isak breakthrough

The frustrating part is that Isak’s goal felt like a turning point.

Released by Florian Wirtz, the 26-year-old produced a composed left-footed finish for his second Premier League goal of the campaign.

It was also the German’s first league goal involvement, underlining a partnership we hope to see far more of.

Slot referenced that link-up, saying: “That is what we would like to see happening a lot. Good finish, good pass.”

Instead, the moment ended with Isak clutching his leg and heading straight down the tunnel.

Gary Neville, speaking on co-commentary, summed up the mood when he said: “That is a sad sight for Isak. This could have been his lift-off moment, but he has picked up an injury.”

Isak became only the second player this season to be subbed on, score, and then be subbed off in the same Premier League match.

For now, we wait. Liverpool have shown resilience during disruption before, but with our attacking options already stretched, the hope is that this moment proves to be a scare rather than a setback.

