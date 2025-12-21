“Hopefully just a knock”: Alisson offers injury hope after Spurs scare

Pictures via Stadium Astro on YouTube

Liverpool’s victory in north London delivered points on the board, but the talking point afterwards centred on fitness rather than form.

Alexander Isak’s injury, suffered as he scored the opening goal against Spurs, has left us waiting for clarity at a delicate stage of the season.

The 26-year-old had just finished calmly from a Florian Wirtz pass when he was caught in the follow-through and forced off.

With fears already raised by injury analysis online, it was our No.1 who provided the first real note of optimism.

Speaking to Stadium Astro after full-time, Alisson Becker said: “Yeah, I think he’ll be okay.”

The Brazilian added: “Happy for him for scoring the goal, but of course we don’t want him to be injured.”

He continued: “Hopefully it’s just a knock, nothing too serious, because he can help our team so much with this quality.”

Isak injury concern grows amid Liverpool absences

Those words landed against a worrying backdrop.

With Mo Salah heading to AFCON and Cody Gakpo already unavailable, losing our new No.9 for any length of time would stretch us significantly.

An injury analyst on X suggested the Spurs challenge could lead to a lengthy lay-off, outlining how scissor-tackle mechanisms often result in high ankle sprains or MCL damage.

That same breakdown detailed recovery estimates ranging from two weeks to 12 weeks, depending on the exact diagnosis.

Those projections are precisely why Alisson’s tone mattered.

His assessment offered balance to the earlier concern raised by Physio Scout, who stressed scans would be required before anything definitive could be said.

Slot and data underline Isak importance

Arne Slot also admitted there was reason for caution.

Via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman explained: “If a player scores, then gets injured and doesn’t try to come back… that’s usually not a good thing.”

He was quick to add that it was only a gut feeling rather than medical insight.

Isak became only the second player this Premier League season to be subbed on, score, and then be subbed off in the same match.

It also continued his remarkable record against Spurs, with seven goals in six league appearances against them.

Gary Neville, speaking on co-commentary, summed up the mood when he said: “That is a sad sight for Isak. This could have been his lift-off moment, but he has picked up an injury.”

That context makes the moment feel pivotal rather than incidental.

We have already seen how much a functioning attack transforms us when Liverpool’s Alexander Isak is fed by Florian Wirtz, and how quickly momentum can build when confidence arrives.

For now, we wait for scans and confirmation.

But thanks to Alisson’s words, there is at least a sense that this story may not yet turn into the setback many feared.

