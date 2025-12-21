Journalist calls out Arsenal chant as Everton make brilliant move

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have long been familiar with certain chants resurfacing during the festive period, but events involving Everton this weekend once again showed why the city consistently responds differently.

As reported by journalist Caoimhe O’Neill on X, Arsenal fans were heard singing “feed the Scousers” during Saturday evening’s game at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Rather than ignoring it, Everton immediately put the Fans Supporting Foodbanks logo on the big screen.

“Quality from Everton,” O’Neill wrote. “Absolutely embarrassing from the Arsenal fans singing it.”

The moment cut through the noise and reframed what opposition supporters often think is harmless banter.

Everton response highlights city-wide values beyond football

For Liverpool fans, the chant is sadly nothing new, especially around Christmas, when away ends regularly think poverty-based songs are fair game.

What those supporters often miss is that Merseyside has spent years actively addressing the issue through community-led initiatives.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks allows supporters to bring food to matches to help families across the city access essentials throughout the year.

That work has repeatedly extended beyond club lines, including when Everton donated food immediately after last December’s postponed Goodison derby, turning disappointment into something tangible for the community.

The same initiative has also travelled nationwide, including trips to Wembley for matches involving other clubs, further reinforcing the message that hunger does not wear club colours.

Everton and Liverpool unity exposes chant for what it really is

The chant itself says more about those singing it than the city it targets.

While opposition fans believe they are mocking Liverpool and Everton supporters, the reality is that they are highlighting how organised, proactive and united Merseyside remains.

As Dave Kelly, chair of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, previously put it: “We are stronger together.”

That sentiment was clear again this weekend, with Everton’s response reinforcing something Liverpool fans already understand.

Rivalries exist on the pitch, but off it, the city sticks together.

At Christmas and throughout the year, initiatives like Fans Supporting Foodbanks continue to provide real help, whether at Anfield, Bramley Moor, or further afield.

Opposition chants will continue, but moments like Saturday ensure they land flat, exposing ignorance rather than causing offence.

For Liverpool supporters watching on, it was a reminder that while songs come and go, the values of the city remain constant.

