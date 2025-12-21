What Chiesa did after Isak’s injury says everything about him

Images via @compsIfc on X

A short clip from the Tottenham win has offered a revealing look into the mentality developing inside Liverpool’s squad this season.

The footage, shared by a fan at pitchside via @compsIfc on X, captures the seconds immediately after Alexander Isak’s goal and injury in north London.

Rather than celebrating the opener, Federico Chiesa is seen sprinting straight onto the pitch to check on his teammate.

The Italy international speaks directly to the No.9, makes sure he is okay, and then turns his attention to Florian Wirtz, congratulating the German for the assist.

It is a small moment, but one that speaks volumes about where this group is heading under Arne Slot.

Chiesa sets Liverpool tone in key Isak moment

At a time when an injury to Isak would only increase opportunities for himself, Chiesa’s instinct was not self-serving.

With Mo Salah set for AFCON and Cody Gakpo already sidelined, any absence for the former Newcastle striker would represent a serious blow.

Injury analysts have since suggested the mechanism raises concern for a possible high ankle sprain, with recovery timelines ranging from weeks to months depending on scan results.

That context makes Chiesa’s reaction even more striking, as he prioritised his teammate’s wellbeing and immediately lifted Wirtz after a decisive contribution.

The human side of the moment lingered longer than the finish itself.

Chiesa influence growing inside Liverpool squad

This was not an isolated example of the former Juventus winger’s commitment.

A couple of weeks ago, Chiesa produced a remarkable goalline clearance late on against Sunderland, sprinting back when others could not, to preserve a vital point.

That same work ethic has now translated into leadership moments, even without the armband.

Speaking after the game, Arne Slot admitted concern over Isak’s injury, saying via the club’s post-match media duties that when a player cannot even attempt to continue, “that’s usually not a good thing.”

Liverpool ultimately did enough to see out the contest despite late chaos, but moments like this clip explain why Chiesa is already held in such high regard.

It was instinctive, selfless, and quietly powerful.

And for a Liverpool side still finding its rhythm, that mentality could prove just as important as goals or assists in the months ahead.

