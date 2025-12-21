“I really don’t like this”: Joe Hart reacts to Spurs incident vs Liverpool

Pictures via Match of the Day on BBC Sport

Liverpool’s win in north London ultimately delivered three points, but the closing stages raised uncomfortable questions about control and player safety.

Joe Hart did not hold back when assessing Tottenham’s behaviour late on, particularly an incident involving Milos Kerkez.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former England goalkeeper said: “They just totally lost control, and for me this is the worst, I really don’t like this.”

Kerkez incident shows Spurs losing control late on

Hart was specifically critical of Rodrigo Bentancur’s challenge on the Hungarian left-back during a fractious finale.

He added: “Bentancur’s absolutely cheap shot on Kerkez, he’s hit him really hard there, fellow professional, no need for that.”

That view aligned closely with Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, who wrote during the game on X: “Bentancur with an awful one on Kerkez. Spurs have lost their heads here. He’s booked.”

It was a moment that summed up a chaotic spell in which we allowed Spurs back into the contest, but also found our players increasingly targeted.

The 22-year-old former Bournemouth defender was repeatedly drawn into heavy duels as tempers frayed.

Hugo Ekitike later acknowledged the tone of the contest when he said: “It was very physical today. There were a lot of duels, but sometimes, it was bad. That wasn’t football.”

That assessment reflected a match that drifted away from structure and into confrontation.

Kerkez caught up in wider Tottenham indiscipline

The Bentancur incident was not isolated.

Richarlison’s introduction changed the atmosphere, with Spurs pushing emotionally as much as tactically.

Within seconds of scoring, the Brazilian forward put Ekitike in a headlock and squared up to Dominik Szoboszlai, yet it was our No.8 who somehow received the booking, a decision that triggered his suspension.

Those moments fed into a pattern of indiscipline, Tottenham finished with nine men – while we were left managing needless flashpoints.

Arne Slot’s side showed enough control to see the game out, but Hart’s comments highlight why these moments cannot be dismissed.

For Kerkez, it was a lesson in Premier League intensity, but also in how quickly matches can cross a line.

And this was one incident that stood out long after the final whistle.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile