“I really don’t like this”: Joe Hart reacts to Spurs incident vs Liverpool

Liverpool’s win in north London ultimately delivered three points, but the closing stages raised uncomfortable questions about control and player safety.
Joe Hart did not hold back when assessing Tottenham’s behaviour late on, particularly an incident involving Milos Kerkez.
Speaking on Match of the Day, the former England goalkeeper said: “They just totally lost control, and for me this is the worst, I really don’t like this.”
Kerkez incident shows Spurs losing control late on
Hart was specifically critical of Rodrigo Bentancur’s challenge on the Hungarian left-back during a fractious finale.
He added: “Bentancur’s absolutely cheap shot on Kerkez, he’s hit him really hard there, fellow professional, no need for that.”
That view aligned closely with Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, who wrote during the game on X: “Bentancur with an awful one on Kerkez. Spurs have lost their heads here. He’s booked.”
It was a moment that summed up a chaotic spell in which we allowed Spurs back into the contest, but also found our players increasingly targeted.
The 22-year-old former Bournemouth defender was repeatedly drawn into heavy duels as tempers frayed.
Hugo Ekitike later acknowledged the tone of the contest when he said: “It was very physical today. There were a lot of duels, but sometimes, it was bad. That wasn’t football.”
That assessment reflected a match that drifted away from structure and into confrontation.
Kerkez caught up in wider Tottenham indiscipline
The Bentancur incident was not isolated.
Richarlison’s introduction changed the atmosphere, with Spurs pushing emotionally as much as tactically.
Within seconds of scoring, the Brazilian forward put Ekitike in a headlock and squared up to Dominik Szoboszlai, yet it was our No.8 who somehow received the booking, a decision that triggered his suspension.
Those moments fed into a pattern of indiscipline, Tottenham finished with nine men – while we were left managing needless flashpoints.
Arne Slot’s side showed enough control to see the game out, but Hart’s comments highlight why these moments cannot be dismissed.
For Kerkez, it was a lesson in Premier League intensity, but also in how quickly matches can cross a line.
And this was one incident that stood out long after the final whistle.
I had a very distinct impression that Spurs were determined to cripple as many opponents as they could. Their tackling was atrocious and vindictive.
Shame we didn’t have the same intensity against Arsenal and Chelsea.
Liverpool were never going to lose this game. the match officials had their back all game. Brooks was a disgrace in his officiating Xavi was never a red card but Liverpool were so badthey had to do something to assist them in winning the game. Thieir second goal was a push on Romero, b ut VAR decided it wasn’t! Spirs were denied a penalty. All the crutial decisions went in Liverpools favour, because its “Liverpool”. Premier league only want a selected few clubs to with the trophies. spurs re not one of them.
It seems you watched the match through your nose 👃🥺.. No need engaging you with your bias mind.. You now turned football into rugby..
Retard! Were you watching a different match? Did you not see what those Spurs thugs did to LFC players? Richarlison, could have been a red on another day. The tackle on Isak was a red, Romero, even that Xavi tace was high. Those flying elbows, one on Frimpong which sent him out. Was that football? The refs were too weak, Spurs shod have finished the match with 6 players if you ask me.
Thomas Frank really needs to get a firm grip on Spurs lack of professional discipline. It’s really is a disaster. Trouble is I think it’s a reflection of his weakness as a manager. The job is just too big for him to handle. Sorry, he’s a decent man but that alone won’t suffice in driving the team forward.
