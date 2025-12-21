“A huge mistake” – Frank singles out Liverpool moment after loss

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest Premier League win has once again placed the spotlight firmly on officiating decisions, with post-match reaction ensuring the discussion will not be going away any time soon.

Arne Slot’s side left north London with a 2-1 victory, extending our strong run of results, but it was Hugo Ekitike’s decisive second-half header that dominated the narrative after the final whistle.

Speaking via Sky Sports, Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank was visibly frustrated that the goal was allowed to stand, describing the decision as a turning point in the contest.

Frank criticises officials after Liverpool winner

The Dane argued that Ekitike committed a foul in the build-up, insisting the officials failed to intervene despite VAR being available.

“That’s unbelievable, it’s a huge mistake,” Frank said. “It’s two hands in the back from Ekitike. I don’t understand how he can’t see it.”

The incident looked like a classic aerial duel, with the French forward simply wanting the ball more, and it was telling that Gary Neville stated on co-commentary that “it is not a foul”.

The referee made his call in real time and, crucially, there was not enough in the challenge for VAR to overturn it either way, making it one of those decisions that often depends entirely on the on-field view.

Frank also felt the situation contributed directly to Cristian Romero’s reaction moments later, which ultimately led to the defender receiving a first of two yellow cards, during an already volatile finale.

Frank reaction distracts from Spurs indiscipline

While the focus remained on Ekitike, Tottenham’s discipline again proved costly, with Xavi Simons earlier seeing red for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk, leaving the hosts fighting an uphill battle.

It was another night where Spurs lost control, echoing sentiments shared elsewhere after the game, including Joe Hart’s strong criticism of late incidents involving Milos Kerkez that went unmentioned by the Tottenham boss.

Ekitike himself summed up the tone of the match succinctly, describing the contest as crossing a line when he said: “That wasn’t football,” while reflecting on the physical nature of the encounter.

Joe Hart was equally blunt on Match of the Day, stating: “They just totally lost control,” when assessing Spurs’ behaviour during the closing stages.

With Liverpool now having seen opponents receive four red cards this league season, more than any other side, we’ve often been on the receiving end of some rough-hand tactics.

Frank may feel aggrieved, but this was a tough decision rather than a “huge mistake”, and one that ultimately came down to desire, timing and strength in the air rather than controversy.

