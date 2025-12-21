Van Dijk makes rare admission after Spurs win

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s post-Spurs momentum has quietly created space for something rarely afforded in the modern Premier League calendar, with Virgil van Dijk offering insight into a decision that says plenty about where we are heading.

The Reds followed up a hard-earned 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur by being granted Christmas Day off, a call made by Arne Slot as reported by BBC Sport.

For a squad used to festive fixtures, travel and training, the Liverpool captain made it clear just how unusual the moment feels.

“We have Christmas Day off which is very nice of the staff,” Van Dijk said. “It’s a nice change.”

The Dutch centre-back admitted it was something he had never experienced before during his time at Anfield.

“I don’t think it’s happened in my Premier League career so far,” the 34-year-old added. “I’ll make the most of being with my family and enjoy it all.”

Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool progress after Spurs win

The timing of the break feels earned given our recent run, with Liverpool now unbeaten in six and climbing back into the top-five conversation.

Saturday’s win in north London was far from perfect, something former striker John Aldridge made clear when assessing how we finished the game despite Spurs being reduced to nine men.

That criticism, however, is unlikely to trouble the No.4 too much as Liverpool continue to pick up results while improving under the former Feyenoord coach.

Van Dijk also confirmed he spoke to Xavi Simons after the red-card challenge, saying: “I don’t think there was any intention to hurt me but obviously he hurt me and the referee and the VAR made the decision.”

Van Dijk sets Liverpool focus ahead of Wolves clash

With Wolves next up at Anfield on December 27, the skipper insisted the mindset remains clear.

“The aim is to try to win every game ahead of us,” he said. “All we can try to do is get better.”

Controversy also lingered after the match, with Thomas Frank questioning whether Hugo Ekitike should have been penalised in the build-up to our second goal, a decision that ultimately stood.

For Van Dijk, though, the immediate priority is balance.

A rare Christmas at home, a squad slowly stabilising, and a chance for us to reset before pushing on again at Anfield.

