“If I’m him…” – Gabby Agbonlahor urges reported Liverpool transfer target to snub Man United

Gabby Agbonlahor has advised one reported Liverpool transfer target to snub Manchester United if the latter were to come calling for him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ruben Amorim’s side are in a ‘direct battle’ with crosstown rivals Manchester City in the hunt to sign Antoine Semenyo, with both clubs understood to have spoken directly with the representatives of the Bournemouth attacker.

The 25-year-old has also been strongly linked with the Premier League champions, with Lewis Steele indicating that Anfield chiefs have been ‘doing the groundwork on this one for a while’, and The Guardian‘s Mark Dobson claimed that the Ghana international would favour a move to Merseyside.

Agbonlahor expecting Liverpool to step up Semenyo interest

With Liverpool’s already threadbare attacking options massively hit by a suspected leg break for Alexander Isak, Agbonlahor believes that the Reds’ hierarchy could accelerate a push for Semenyo, and he’s advised the Cherries forward to reject any advances from Old Trafford.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Aston Villa striker said: “I think now Liverpool might join the race for Semenyo. There’s talk about Man United, Man City. I don’t know why he’d go to Manchester United; ridiculous take. If I’m him, I’m saying, ‘Why even message me?'”

Semenyo could become a priority for Liverpool in January

With Isak likely to be ruled out for the remainder of the season, Cody Gakpo sidelined with injury and Mo Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool may be compelled to prioritise the signing of a forward in the January transfer window.

Even with the latter two due to be back in the fold towards the latter part of next month (if not sooner), Arne Slot would have just four natural senior forwards for the rest of the campaign, and that’s if nothing untowards happens to Hugo Ekitike or Federico Chiesa in the meantime.

Semenyo – who’s up to eight Premier League goals this term after scoring in his last two games – may have been considered a luxury winter signing not so long ago. After the weekend’s events, he’s become much more of a necessity with the Reds’ attacking options spread frighteningly thin.

The 25-year-old’s ability to play anywhere across the forward line could be crucial for Liverpool in their current plight, and fans may be hoping that Richard Hughes can broker a second deal for him, having been the sporting director who oversaw his move from Bristol City to Bournemouth three years ago.

The reports that the Ghanaian would seemingly prefer a switch to Anfield over Manchester are encouraging, and we can only hope that he has a similar inclination to Agbonlahor in terms of saying no to the Old Trafford outfit.

Semenyo is set to have his pick of clubs if he’s to leave the Vitality Stadium next month. His eventual decision could have significant repercussions for the reigning Premier League champions.