Alisson explains why this Liverpool win felt harder than it should have

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker was speaking after we secured a 2-1 victory away at Tottenham, extending our unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

The Brazilian, now deep into his prime years at Anfield, stressed that nothing comes easily in this division, even when the opposition lose control.

“It was a really intense game,” Alisson said via liverpoolfc.com, setting the tone for a candid assessment.

He added: “I think in the Premier League you cannot think you are just going to easily win games, even if you have an extra player on the pitch.”

Second-half goals from Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike had put us in a commanding position after Xavi Simons was sent off before the break.

Yet the closing stages told a different story once Richarlison injected urgency and Tottenham began forcing the issue.

Alisson on Liverpool surviving late Spurs pressure

The 33-year-old made clear that the final moments were where the real test emerged.

“That’s part of playing in the Premier League,” the former Roma stopper explained. “The last 10 minutes are the most dangerous ones.”

He admitted that when we appeared to be in control, there was still room for improvement.

“When we are in a way controlling the game, I think we could do a little bit better with the ball, bringing more threat to their defence,” he said.

Instead, the hosts went direct, flooding our box with crosses as the atmosphere intensified.

Alisson felt the defensive unit responded well, particularly under the weight of the crowd and stoppage-time chaos.

“But at the end they just put the ball inside our box, they fought,” he said, before adding, “We did well defending the crosses and all the chances they had.”

Alisson reaction highlights bigger Liverpool talking points

The goalkeeper’s comments align with broader concerns raised during the match’s fractious finale.

There were uncomfortable moments late on, including an incident involving Milos Kerkez that drew strong criticism from Joe Hart, who said Spurs “totally lost control”.

Thomas Frank also focused on decisive moments, insisting Ekitike fouled Cristian Romero when jumping to score our second goal, calling it “a huge mistake” from the officials.

From our perspective, Alisson’s words underline the fine margins we are currently navigating.

“Of course we are not happy for conceding,” he admitted. “The clean sheet was a big goal as well for us.”

Still, the overriding takeaway was clear.

“But three points away against Tottenham, we take that,” Alisson concluded.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile