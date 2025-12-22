Ex-striker says one Liverpool signing has changed everything

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool may have been tested late on in north London, but one performance has left a lasting impression beyond the final whistle.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast via BBC Sport, former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison delivered a strong assessment of Hugo Ekitike following the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

While Morrison suggested we “looked nervy at the back” in the closing stages, his focus quickly turned to the French forward who once again led the line with authority.

“Thankfully, Liverpool made a brilliant signing in Hugo Ekitike because he has been outstanding,” Morrison said.

“He wasn’t meant to be the regular number nine but it is his shirt to lose now.”

Ekitike impact stands out despite Spurs chaos

The 23-year-old’s performance came amid a bruising contest that saw Tottenham reduced to nine men and tempers flare throughout.

Ekitike himself later described the contest as crossing a line, admitting: “It was very physical today… that wasn’t football.”

That context matters when assessing his display, particularly given the punishment Liverpool’s forwards absorbed across 90 minutes.

His goal, a powerful header from Jeremie Frimpong’s cross, was his eighth non-penalty strike of the Premier League season, placing him behind only Erling Haaland in that metric.

Ekitike leadership grows as Isak concern emerges

Morrison also highlighted the frustration surrounding Alexander Isak, who scored but was forced off with what has since been described as a suspected broken leg.

“It has been stop-start for him since joining,” Morrison said, noting how sharp the Swede looked before injury curtailed his afternoon.

That moment only underlined why Ekitike’s durability and influence matter right now.

With our record signing facing time out, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward’s ability to handle physical battles and decisive moments becomes even more important.

He may not have been signed as the automatic first-choice striker, but months into the season, Ekitike is making it increasingly difficult for anyone else to take that role from him.

