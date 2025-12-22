What Jones did moments after Ekitike goal caught attention in the stands

Pictures via IgotgAme_k on Reddit

Liverpool’s win over Tottenham delivered goals, red cards and controversy, but one small moment offered a clearer insight into who we are becoming.

As spotted by fans in the stands and shared on Reddit, Curtis Jones produced a comical but telling reaction moments after Hugo Ekitike scored his second-half header in north London.

The French forward celebrated with a folded-arm pose before briefly lowering his own shorts, a moment that looked more planned than spontaneous.

As Ekitike walked back towards his teammates, Jones was seen dramatically pulling the striker’s shorts back up, turning the situation into light-hearted humour rather than distraction.

Jones moment highlights Liverpool togetherness

It was a brief exchange, but one that reflected a group comfortable enough to laugh in a high-pressure Premier League match.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s reaction stripped any tension from a celebration that may have been scrutinised.

That approach felt particularly significant given the external noise around the goal itself.

Thomas Frank would later insist that the goal should not have stood, claiming officials missed “two hands in the back from Ekitike” in the build-up, criticism that has already sparked debate around officiating standards.

Within Liverpool’s ranks, however, the response was tellingly calm.

The Jones moment suggested a group focused inward rather than engaging with outside assessments.

Jones fits growing Liverpool mentality under Slot

That sense of togetherness was echoed elsewhere during the match.

Another fan clip showed Federico Chiesa immediately checking on Alexander Isak after the opener before congratulating Florian Wirtz for the assist, a sequence that quietly illustrated leadership and awareness.

It followed a night where we had already seen Arne Slot’s side manage chaos effectively, even as Spurs pushed late with nine men.

Liverpool have now seen opponents receive four red cards in the Premier League this season, more than any other side, yet we continue to handle those moments with composure.

Ekitike’s header was his eighth non-penalty league goal of the campaign, a return bettered only by Erling Haaland, underlining how important the forward is becoming within our structure.

Jones, meanwhile, continues to set the tone with maturity that goes beyond his years.

These moments will not appear in match reports, but they increasingly define what this Liverpool side stands for.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile