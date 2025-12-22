“How long do you want to wait?” – Hamann casts doubt over Liverpool signing

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest win may have delivered three points, but debate around one of our biggest signings is refusing to go away.

Speaking after the Tottenham victory, former Red Didi Hamann delivered a pointed assessment of Florian Wirtz, questioning both patience and direction.

“It’s Christmas now and he still hasn’t scored a goal,” Hamann said while analysing the German’s start to life at Anfield, as broadcast on Sky Sports Germany’s Sky90 via Bild.

The former midfielder added: “I’ve watched almost all of his games… people convince themselves that he’s being made out to be better than he actually is.”

Wirtz criticism feels disconnected from what we see

Those comments jar sharply with what has unfolded on the pitch.

The 22-year-old playmaker was instrumental in Alexander Isak’s opener in north London, slipping the pass that broke Spurs open before the Swede finished clinically.

That moment marked Wirtz’s first Premier League goal involvement, a clear sign of adaptation rather than stagnation.

Hamann’s stance also represents a sharp contrast to his own summer assessment, when he described the former Leverkusen man as “the best we’ve had in the last 30 years” and insisted failure was “out of the question”.

That belief even extended to physicality, with the ex-Red stating the Germany international “won’t shirk a challenge” and would be “looked after by his teammates” when adapting to England.

This quickly changed to the suggestion that Wirtz should be sent out on loan in January, with it feeling like somewhat of a vendetta being built up against our big-money signing.

Wirtz remains central to Slot’s Liverpool plan

Hamann has now suggested patience could wear thin, saying: “At some point they’ll have to say: ‘Look, kid, you’ve got six or eight weeks left.’”

Such framing feels premature for a player adjusting to a new league, new role and a side undergoing structural change under the Dutchman.

Statistically, Wirtz’s Champions League performances have already drawn praise, with Hamann himself admitting European matches suit him due to reduced physical chaos.

That context matters when judging a player whose intelligence, movement and ball progression are already shaping how we attack.

There may be noise around goals and price tags, but on the pitch, Wirtz is growing into exactly what this Liverpool side needs.

