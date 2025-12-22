Steven Gerrard makes ‘brutally honest’ Liverpool admission as he gives full backing to Arne Slot

Images via TNT Sports and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has given his firm backing to Arne Slot as Liverpool head coach, but promised that he’d be ready to help out with ‘anything’ if he were asked by his boyhood club.

Our former captain and academy coach has been out of work on the managerial front since leaving Al-Ettifaq 11 months ago, although Rio Ferdinand had apparently urged him to be ‘ready’ for the call from Anfield when the incumbent boss was under growing pressure in November.

A run of nine defeats in 12 games during the autumn had led to speculation in some quarters regarding the Dutchman’s future, with Jamie Carragher even claiming at one point that the tactician had one week to ‘save his job’, but a six-match unbeaten sequence has since quietened such discourse.

Gerrard ready to help Liverpool ‘in any department’

On the latest episode of Ally’s Social Club for TNT Sports, Ally McCoist broached the topic of Gerrard managing Liverpool in the future, and while the Huyton native strongly backed Slot, he made it clear that he’d jump at the opportunity to help the Reds in any professional capacity.

The 45-year-old said: “I’ll be brutally, brutally honest with you – I’d help Liverpool in any department at any minute of every day. I’d help them with anything.

“I don’t want the Liverpool manager to lose his job. I want Arne Slot to fix this and turn it around and make Liverpool great. I was bouncing all over the city [a few] months ago when Liverpool won the league.

“I’m a Liverpool fan. I want the best for Liverpool, but if Liverpool need me in any department at any time, I’ll be there for them.”

Now is Slot’s time but there’s always a place for Gerrard at Anfield

Whatever speculation there had been surrounding Slot’s future has swiftly dissipated over the past month as the Reds enjoy a gradual resurgence, even if they have realistic aspirations of finishing much higher than their current position of fifth.

The manner in which the head coach has turned things around whilst also having to navigate the storm caused by Mo Salah’s incendiary public comments earlier this month is nothing short of excellent, and the majority of Kopites rightly continue to give the 47-year-old their full backing.

If ever a time comes for Gerrard to be offered a role at Liverpool – whether it’s as manager, an assistant coaching position or a boardroom job – our legendary former captain would no doubt be welcomed back to Anfield with open arms.

He’ll realise that he’ll likely need to bide his time and enjoy a successful managerial spell elsewhere if he’s to be handed the keys to the kingdom in L4 at a future stage, with his last two stints at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq ending on a low ebb.

Slot is unquestionably the right man for the head coach position now, and barring a catastrophic decline he deserves the opportunity to go out on his own terms, but there’s always room at Anfield for a legend like Gerrard to be involved in some capacity.