Guardian journalist outlines why Liverpool transfer feels inevitable

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s winter priorities are becoming clearer, even if the timing is being shaped by circumstances nobody wanted.

As reported by Mark Dobson for The Guardian, Liverpool are hoping to bring in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £65m deal, with the wide forward believed to favour a move to Anfield.

The update lands at a moment when our attacking depth is under genuine strain.

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are injured, Mo Salah is away at AFCON, and the burden on Hugo Ekitike’s minutes is growing by the week.

Federico Chiesa remains on the fringes under Arne Slot, while Jayden Danns is both injured and still viewed as a development option.

Semenyo interest reflects Liverpool squad reality

The Guardian report states that personal terms have already been agreed in principle, with Manchester City and Manchester United also monitoring the situation.

What stands out is the suggestion that the Ghana international favours us, which aligns with long-standing background noise around Liverpool’s interest.

Lewis Steele previously explained that “Liverpool have been doing the groundwork on this one for a while,” adding that Semenyo “was certainly one that was talked about at Anfield.”

That line now reads very differently given the context we find ourselves in.

Semenyo, 25, offers versatility across the front line, something Slot values highly within his pressing structure.

At Bournemouth this season, the former Bristol City attacker has combined physicality with output, operating from both flanks and through central areas.

In 16 league games this season, he’s scored eight and assisted three – those numbers underline why Liverpool have kept tabs rather than reacting late.

Semenyo timing sharpened by Isak situation

The situation around our No.9 inevitably sharpens the focus.

There is already concern internally after David Ornstein reported that Liverpool fear Isak may have sustained a suspected broken leg, a scenario that would reshape planning instantly.

This would be terrible news, particularly after Isak’s first assist from Florian Wirtz finally arrived against Tottenham.

If that partnership is paused before it begins, adding a player like Semenyo becomes less about opportunity and more about necessity.

For now, this remains a hope rather than a deal, but the Guardian update makes one thing clear.

Liverpool’s interest is not new, and given our current attacking picture, it suddenly feels very relevant.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile