‘Never rule them out’ – Wayne Rooney issues title race verdict as Liverpool resurgence continues

Wayne Rooney is seemingly refusing to completely discount Liverpool from the Premier League title race conversation after the Reds’ recent resurgence.

Arne Slot’s team have won their last three games in all competitions and are unbeaten in six matches since the Anfield drubbing by PSV Eindhoven four weeks ago, with the 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday pushing them back into the top five in the domestic standings.

However, Arsenal’s victory at Everton later that night leaves a 10-point gap between the champions and the current leaders, with Manchester City and Aston Villa just two and three points off the Gunners respectively.

What has Rooney said about Premier League title race?

In the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England striker suggested that Liverpool mightn’t be completely out of the title race picture, though he expects the trophy to be won by either Mikel Arteta’s or Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 40-year-old said: “It looks like they’ll be the two to break away, but Liverpool as well…if Liverpool hit a run of form and win a few games, you never rule them out, especially if they get their support behind them.

“They could have a say and I wouldn’t rule them out, but Arsenal and City are the two who I think will break away. Aston Villa have done fantastic, but in terms of the Premier League, I think it’ll be one of the top two.”

Can Liverpool somehow re-enter the title conversation?

Liverpool had dipped as low as 12th after losing to Nottingham Forest a month ago today, but their resurgence since then is exemplified by Rooney namechecking them in the title race conversation, albeit that he thinks it’ll ultimately be won by either Arsenal or Man City.

Five of the Reds’ next six top-flight matches are against teams currently in the bottom seven of the table, which theoretically should provide the champions with an ideal opportunity to keep the resurgent momentum going into the first few weeks of 2026.

For the time being, though, LFC’s aim should be to try and pull away from the tightly-bunched chasing pack in positions 6-10, rather than seriously aspiring to reel in the Gunners, who we face at the Emirates Stadium amid the otherwise ‘favourable’ run of fixtures.

Slot is also having to cope with a frightening injury list, as well as the absence of Mo Salah due to the Africa Cup of Nations, and the final score at Spurs on Saturday may have masked a jittery performance in which Liverpool were pleading for the full-time whistle.

Talk of re-entering the title race is fanciful for now, but at least we can go into Christmas with renewed optimism for the second half of the season after a nightmare autumn which saw us lose nine times in a 12-match window.