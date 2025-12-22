Sky reporter drops Antoine Semenyo transfer claim which could whip Liverpool fans into a frenzy

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With just 10 days to go until the January transfer window commences, there’s arguably no hotter property within the Premier League right now than Antoine Semenyo.

To the understandable chagrin of everyone associated with Bournemouth, the 25-year-old’s name is likely to dominate the rumour mill over the next few weeks, with three northwestern giants understood to be vying for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Manchester duo of United and City are in a ‘direct battle’ for the Cherries attacker, although The Guardian‘s Mark Dobson has reported that the Ghanaian would be in favour of joining Arne Slot’s side instead.

According to Sky Sports, Semenyo could potentially make a decision on his future today, and their reporter Kaveh Solhekol talked up the possibility of a move to Anfield for the Bournemouth star.

Semenyo would reportedly join Liverpool if Reds push to sign him

He outlined: “If Liverpool come in for him, he’ll go to Liverpool. Liverpool is too good a move to turn down. They have been big admirers of him. They have looked at signing him before.

“They also have a track record of signing players in January. Luis Diaz looked like he was going to Tottenham and at the last minute Liverpool came in for him. Cody Gakpo looked like he was going to Manchester United.

“Liverpool don’t get involved in a bidding war. They wait until the last minute, until other clubs almost do a deal for a player, and then they make a phone call to say they will match the deal.

“Liverpool are expected to have a quiet January. There is money to spend. Sometimes they move quickly to get a summer target in if they think they are going to go somewhere else.

“Over the next few days, especially in light of [Alexander] Isak’s injury, there will be discussions over whether they make a late move for Semenyo.”

Semenyo could become Liverpool’s priority target in January

As Solhekol mentioned, the heartbreaking body blow for the Reds’ number 9 in the weekend win over Tottenham Hotspur could cajole Anfield chiefs into stepping up the chase for Semenyo, who took his goal tally for the season to eight in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

The Sky reporter cited the mid-season swoops for Diaz and Gakpo as evidence of Liverpool’s previous for January transfer hijacks, so even if some outlets are claiming that the Cherries forward seems bound for Manchester, the hierarchy in L4 won’t panic.

Indeed, a few reliable sources have now indicated that Anfield might well be the 25-year-old’s preference if he’s to leave the Vitality Stadium next month, and his prior working relationship with LFC sporting director Richard Hughes could yet prove to be a determining factor.

The sparsity of attacking options at Slot’s disposal – even once Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo return to the fold – would make a mid-season move for Semenyo more of a necessity than a luxury, which mightn’t have been the case just a few short weeks ago.

However, Isak’s cruel misfortune has shifted the goalposts for Liverpool in terms of January market strategy, and the minimum we can expect is a concerted push to try and persuade the Bournemouth forward to snub the Manchester duo for Merseyside instead.

At that point, it’s up to him to decide whether or not he’d be in favour of reuniting with Hughes and Milos Kerkez at Anfield in 2026.