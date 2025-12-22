Former Liverpool player hit by season-ending injury news – report

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s weekend was already dominated by injury anxiety, and events elsewhere have only added to the wider sense of concern.

As reported by getfootballnewsfrance.com, former Red Takumi Minamino has suffered an ACL injury while playing for AS Monaco in their Coupe de France win over AJ Auxerre.

The Japan international was forced off during the first half following a collision that earned him a yellow card, leaving the pitch on a stretcher before being taken straight to hospital.

Monaco later confirmed via an official statement that the 30-year-old had damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Minamino injury brings back memories for Liverpool supporters

During the 32nd round of the Coupe de France match played in Auxerre, our midfielder Takumi Minamino suffered an injury to his left knee. Medical examinations revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. Takumi will be able to count on the support of the entire Club… pic.twitter.com/g58gvxkczn — AS Monaco EN 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 22, 2025

For us, Minamino’s injury immediately resonates given his time at Anfield and the role he played during a hugely successful period.

The former Red Bull Salzburg forward joined Liverpool in January 2020 and went on to lift the Premier League and League Cup, often delivering decisive moments in domestic competitions.

Across all competitions, the Japanese international scored 14 goals in 55 appearances for us, with several of those strikes coming in crucial cup ties.

That knack for delivering when rotated made him a trusted option during congested schedules.

Now, with the World Cup just over six months away, this injury represents a serious threat to Minamino’s international ambitions.

Minamino setback adds to worrying injury trend

The timing will feel particularly cruel given what has already been a difficult injury period connected to Liverpool.

There has already been concern after David Ornstein reported that Liverpool fear Alexander Isak may have sustained a suspected broken leg, compounding a grim weekend on the fitness front.

Arne Slot has also recently acknowledged problems elsewhere, warning that “it’s going to be weeks” when discussing Wataru Endo’s ankle injury, underlining how thin margins can quickly disappear.

While Minamino now plies his trade in Ligue 1, his connection to us remains strong, not least because of how integral he was to cup-winning campaigns.

At Monaco this season, the forward had made 21 appearances, scoring four goals and registering three assists before this setback.

An ACL injury typically carries a recovery timeline of six to nine months, making the immediate priority a successful rehabilitation rather than rushed returns.

For Liverpool supporters, Minamino’s situation is another reminder of how quickly fortunes can change, and why squad depth and patience are essential when injury chaos strikes.

We will watch closely and wish a former Red well as he begins a long road back.

