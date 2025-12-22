“That could be the season” – former manager explains Liverpool injury fear

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hard-earned win in north London may have delivered three points, but the aftermath has left us waiting anxiously for clarity.

Speaking on Sky Sports News via X, former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood offered a sobering assessment of Alexander Isak’s injury sustained during the 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

The opening exchanges of the second half suggested a turning point for us, with the Swedish forward finishing calmly after being released by Florian Wirtz.

That optimism quickly faded.

“It’s a huge blow, but not only for Liverpool, for the lad himself,” Sherwood said.

“He’s just scored a very important goal away from home against Tottenham, and he picks up that injury, you knew instantly.”

Isak injury concern grows after Tottenham clash

"It's a massive blow, I really feel for him" 💬 Tim Sherwood reacts to the news that Alexander Isak looks set to be out of action with a broken leg 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fNXsMiL7dd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 22, 2025

The challenge from Micky van de Ven came as the former Newcastle striker converted, leaving Isak unable to continue.

Sherwood explained the mechanics of the incident, saying: “It’s an almost certain goal, he has to try and lunge in there and it’s unfortunate he just gets his ankle caught.”

The former Spurs boss, who suffered a similar injury himself, did not downplay the possible consequences.

“I broke my tib and fibula and it took me six months to get back,” he added. “That is pretty much the season if it is.”

That context aligns with David Ornstein’s reporting suggesting Liverpool fear the record signing may have sustained a suspected broken leg.

Isak setback reshapes Liverpool attacking picture

The injury comes at a difficult time for the 26-year-old, whose season has already been interrupted by fitness issues.

“He hasn’t been able to play himself into any form,” Sherwood admitted. “There was so much pressure because of the transfer fee.”

There had been signs of momentum, particularly with the expensive new link-up that saw Wirtz slide the ball through for Isak’s finish.

Sherwood noted that with Mo Salah away at AFCON, there was an opportunity for relationships to build.

That moment now feels pivotal, especially with Clinton Morrison previously noting how sharp Isak looked before being forced off, describing his movement as reminiscent of his Newcastle form.

For now, our focus shifts to recovery timelines and how Arne Slot adapts in the weeks ahead.

Isak was signed for the long haul, but this latest setback represents a significant test, both for Liverpool’s short-term ambitions and for the forward himself.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile