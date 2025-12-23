What Liverpool doctors have confirmed about Isak raises awkward questions

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The fallout from a dramatic Premier League win in north London has taken an unsettling turn for us as a key figure now faces time on the sidelines.

Liverpool have confirmed that Alexander Isak has successfully undergone surgery on the injury he sustained while scoring against Tottenham Hotspur, via liverpoolfc.com.

The Swedish international was forced off immediately after opening the scoring, a moment that initially looked like a turning point for us before quickly becoming a source of concern.

The club statement confirmed that the striker suffered an ankle injury involving a fractured fibula, with rehabilitation now set to continue at the AXA Training Centre and no return date yet established.

Isak injury update leaves Liverpool facing uncertain timeline

While the club have understandably avoided placing a timeframe on Isak’s recovery, external injury analysis has offered a more sobering projection.

According to Physio Scout on X, the 26-year-old is likely facing a lay-off measured in months rather than weeks.

“Alexander Isak now confirmed to have surgery on his ankle/lower leg,” the analyst wrote. “Included a fractured fibula.”

The report added: “Timeline is uncertain, but reports are stating he’ll be out for a ‘few months’, more likely in the 2–3 month range.”

It was also noted that fractured fibulas typically require between six and ten weeks post-surgery, with any syndesmosis damage potentially extending recovery towards 12 weeks.

That uncertainty will be a concern for Arne Slot, particularly after seeing how well the former Newcastle striker linked up with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike for the opening goal at Spurs.

It was a rare glimpse of attacking fluidity that we have not consistently been able to build upon this season.

Liverpool injury blow revives wider Isak concerns

There will also be questions over the moments immediately after the challenge, with Isak initially walking from the pitch despite an injury that later required surgery.

Tim Sherwood described the setback as “a huge blow” for both us and the player, referencing his own experience of a similar leg break.

Clinton Morrison also highlighted how sharp Isak had looked, saying it was “pleasing to see Alexander Isak get a goal” before describing the injury as “very frustrating” given his stop-start campaign.

Liverpool will now hope history can offer some comfort, with Djibril Cisse famously returning from a broken leg during the 2004/05 season to play a decisive role in the Champions League final.

For now, though, the priority is clear.

We will have to navigate the coming weeks without a forward who was just beginning to rediscover his rhythm, while hoping this setback does not define his season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile