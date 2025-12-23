Slot makes clear call on Wirtz ahead of Wolves test

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for Wolves have included a familiar discussion point, even if the bigger picture is being deliberately managed behind the scenes.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre in his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot provided clarity on Florian Wirtz’s availability after recent concerns around workload.

The 22-year-old German has been a constant presence of late, adapting quickly to Premier League demands while being asked to shoulder creative responsibility.

Asked directly whether Wirtz would be available this weekend, the Dutchman removed any doubt.

“Yes,” he said. “Another example of a player who has to play a lot and is adjusting better and better and better to the Premier League.”

That framing matters because it hints at Liverpool’s longer-term thinking rather than a short-term fitness scare.

“In an ideal world, I could have rested him a little bit more,” he added. “He will be there for us again on Saturday.”

Why Wirtz workload matters for Liverpool

Wirtz has already been central to how we progress the ball between the lines, combining intelligence with end product in tight areas.

That importance was highlighted during the win over Tottenham, where the former Leverkusen playmaker provided his first Premier League goal involvement by releasing Alexander Isak for the opener.

Balancing his minutes is therefore about maintaining performance levels rather than reacting to injury.

The situation mirrors what our boss also outlined on other injuries, when he said “Conor will be 50/50… Joe won’t be available; Wata won’t be. Cody is a bit similar to Conor,” in his press conference.

Wirtz’s inclusion showcases his current form but also the volume of fitness issues we are currently dealing with elsewhere in the squad.

What Slot comments say about Wirtz role

The subtext of the update is that Liverpool see Wirtz as a rhythm player.

He thrives on continuity, confidence and repetition, which explains why rest is a luxury rather than a priority right now.

That approach becomes even more relevant with Isak sidelined, after our head coach admitted “It’s going to be a long injury – a couple of months,” when discussing the striker’s absence.

Creativity from deeper areas becomes even more valuable, with central attacking options now more limited.

For now, Wirtz remains central to how we approach games, even when managing his minutes is clearly on the agenda rather than an immediate necessity.

