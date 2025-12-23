Serie A giants eyeing loan swoop for ‘special’ Liverpool beast; Arne Slot will surely say no

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, one Liverpool player is wanted on loan by a Serie A club for the second half of the season.

As we reported for Empire of the Kop in the final days of the summer transfer window, AC Milan had been attempting to prise Joe Gomez from the Reds just before the 1 September deadline, but the defender remained at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has made a dozen appearances for Arne Slot’s side so far this term, with his availability proving invaluable when several of his defensive teammates were laid low by injury, although he’s been sidelined since being forced off against Brighton the weekend before last.

AC Milan could renew Joe Gomez pursuit

A report by Corriere dello Sport has claimed that Milan could renew their efforts to bring Liverpool’s longest-serving current player to the San Siro next month.

It’s stated that the Reds’ number 2 is the ‘top name’ wanted by the Rossoneri to strengthen their defence, with the hierarchy at the Serie A club expected to ‘try to renew negotiations’ with their Merseyside counterparts.

Max Allegri’s side are reportedly seeking to sign Gomez on loan for ‘at least the next six months’, i.e. the remainder of this season.

Liverpool cannot afford to offload ‘special’ Gomez

Considering how threadbare Liverpool’s squad currently is – one LFC-focused social media page highlighted that Slot could have just 12 senior outfield players available to face Wolves on Saturday – the chances of the Merseyside club sanctioning the defender’s exit next month are surely minimal.

Although Gomez has been an infrequent starter under our current head coach, the Dutchman has previously hailed him as a ‘special’ player in terms of his selfless and mature attitude towards not being on the pitch regularly and his mentality in training.

It isn’t just the 28-year-old’s need to deputise for injured teammates which makes him so important to the team, but also the standards he sets on the pitch. For example, he was outstanding in the 2-0 victory at West Ham three weeks ago, and he even claimed an assist for Cody Gakpo’s goal that day.

Slot’s say on transfer activity is reduced by his status as head coach rather than manager at Liverpool, but surely if Milan were to contact the Anfield hierarchy about a possible loan for our number 2, the Dutchman would plead for his bosses to reject any advances from the San Siro outfit.

The last thing the Reds need to be doing amid their current injury plight is offloading players who’ve proven to be vital in our gradual resurgence over the past month.