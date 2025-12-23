What Ekitike told Isak says everything about Liverpool’s dressing room

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s evolving squad dynamic continues to reveal itself in moments away from the pitch, where small gestures can often carry the biggest meaning.

Hugo Ekitike has publicly backed Alexander Isak following surgery, posting a message of support on Instagram as we wait for clarity on the striker’s recovery timeline.

The French forward shared the words, “Stay strong brother. Speedy recovery inshallah ❤️ @alex_isak”, via his Instagram story, a simple message that landed heavily given the context around both players.

Isak had just begun to look settled alongside the former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker and Florian Wirtz when his injury halted momentum once again.

Ekitike support shows Liverpool togetherness despite competition

From a Liverpool perspective, what stands out is not just the message itself, but who it came from.

Ekitike and the Swedish international are often framed externally as competing for the same central role, yet this moment pointed firmly in the opposite direction.

We already saw evidence of that unity on the pitch when Federico Chiesa immediately sprinted onto the field to console the No.9 after the injury, before acknowledging Wirtz for the assist.

That sequence, followed now by public backing from our No.22, reinforces the sense of togetherness Arne Slot has been building since arriving on Merseyside.

Ekitike’s own contribution in that Tottenham win – his eighth non-penalty Premier League goal of the season – only added to the feeling that attacking relationships were finally clicking.

Rather than tension, what we are seeing is shared responsibility.

Ekitike moment comes as Liverpool await Isak recovery clarity

Liverpool have since confirmed that Isak has successfully undergone surgery on a fractured fibula, with rehabilitation now set to take place at the AXA Training Centre.

Reports suggest a likely absence of between six and ten weeks, though any syndesmosis damage could push that closer to three months.

That uncertainty only heightens the importance of squad mentality as we approach a demanding period domestically and in Europe.

It also inevitably raises questions about why the 26-year-old was able to walk off unaided despite requiring surgery, though the priority now is recovery rather than blame.

There is hope this setback does not define his season.

History tells us that Liverpool comebacks can take unexpected turns, and moments like this often sit at the foundation of something bigger.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile