Report: Liverpool eyeing potential free transfer which could resolve recurring issue for Slot

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are eyeing a prospective free transfer for a versatile LaLiga operator who’s approaching the end of his current contract.

The Reds have gone down that route to tremendous effect in previous years, with James Milner and Joel Matip two leading case studies of players who were picked up for free and went on to excel at Anfield.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Arne Slot’s side continue to be strongly linked with Premier League stars such as Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, but sporting director Richard Hughes is also casting an eye towards potential bargains on the continent.

Liverpool eyeing potential free transfer for Oscar Mingueza

As reported by Diario AS (via Football Espana), Liverpool are interested in potentially striking a pre-contract agreement with Oscar Mingueza, whose current deal at Celta Vigo will expire in six months’ time.

The defender is unlikely to pen new terms at Balaidos, thus providing Anfield chiefs with significant encouragement to pursue the 26-year-old, who came through Barcelona’s world-famous La Masia academy.

Mingueza could offer invaluable defensive depth at Liverpool

The Spaniard has played solely at full-back so far this season, but he’s also well-versed in a central role from earlier in his career, and that versatility could make him hugely attractive to Slot and Liverpool.

The Reds have been plagued by defensive injuries in recent months, with a devastating ACL blow for Giovanni Leoni leaving just three senior centre-backs, while the absences of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have led to multiple midfielders being deployed as emergency right-backs.

As outlined by Total Football Analysis, Mingueza has stood out for his threat along the flanks for Celta, plundering four goals and six assists last season, while he also boasts some impressive underlying performance figures.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old ranks among the top 1% of full-backs in Europe’s five main leagues this year with his rate of progressive passes per game (7.27), along with being in the top 20% with his 90-minute averages for non-penalty goals (0.11), shot-creating actions (3.28) and progressive passes received (6.07).

Capology cites his current weekly wage at just over £24,000, so Liverpool would be able to offer him a significant increase on that while comfortably adhering to their existing pay structure, another incentive for Hughes to try and broker a pre-contract agreement.

Mingueza would be exactly the kind of opportunistic signing at which FSG have often excelled during their time at Anfield, so it’ll be compelling to see if these initial links become more substantial in the coming weeks and months.