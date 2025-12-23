Salah speaks in media mix zone after Egypt’s AFCON opener

Image via egyptnt on Instagram

Sometimes the biggest stories around us do not come from what is said, but from what is deliberately left unsaid.

Mo Salah became the centre of attention off the pitch on Monday night after refusing to stop for the media following Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations opening victory in Morocco.

The Liverpool forward was approached in the mixed zone by English press, including journalist Lewis Steele, before making it clear he was not in the mood to talk.

“No no, it’s the first game,” the 33-year-old said, before walking away despite having just delivered another decisive performance for his country.

Steele, who has travelled to Morocco for the tournament, shared a video on X and Salah would have been fully aware the journalists present were English and Liverpool-based, adding crucial context to the moment.

Salah shows Liverpool focus despite outside noise

😄 “No no, it’s the first game” Mohamed Salah not fancying a mixed zone chat tonight. But what a performance from him on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/wgXhH2WeZP — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 22, 2025

What matters most is that the talk surrounding Salah is not impacting what he produces on the pitch.

The Egyptian talisman found the net once again as his nation opened their AFCON campaign with a dramatic late win, underlining that the ongoing scrutiny has not dulled his edge.

Despite the external focus, our No.11 continues to deliver when it counts, reinforcing why he remains one of the most reliable forwards in world football.

Why Salah silence carries weight for Liverpool and Egypt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt National Team (@egyptnt)

The backdrop to the refusal cannot be ignored, particularly given the backlash in Egypt following his recent public comments involving us and Arne Slot.

With a country of around 120 million people behind him, Salah’s words carry enormous weight, and former Egypt assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed described the reaction to his comments as “like a revolution”.

Against that backdrop, choosing silence can be interpreted as control rather than avoidance, especially with the tournament only just underway.

For Liverpool supporters, the key takeaway is simple: Salah is letting his football do the talking while protecting himself from adding fuel to a narrative still unfolding.

It may not be the last time questions are asked, but for now, our forward has decided that timing matters as much as honesty.

