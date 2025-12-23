What Salah did for Egypt puts Liverpool tension back under spotlight

Pictures via Channel 4 Sport on YouTube

Liverpool’s season-defining narratives continue to follow Mo Salah wherever he goes, even when the action unfolds hundreds of miles away from Anfield.

Salah scored a stoppage-time winner for Egypt in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe, sealing a dramatic comeback in Morocco, as reported by Ian Williams of BBC Sport Africa.

The 33-year-old latched onto a loose ball inside the penalty area in added time to secure a 2-1 win, showing the same ruthlessness that has defined his Liverpool career.

While the goal mattered enormously for Egypt’s tournament hopes, it also arrived against the backdrop of an unresolved and widely discussed situation involving us and Arne Slot.

Salah impact for Egypt highlights Liverpool context

BBC Sport noted that Egypt had struggled for long spells, with poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Zimbabwe’s Washington Arubi threatening to derail their campaign.

Omar Marmoush levelled the game midway through the second half, but it was the Liverpool forward who ultimately delivered when it mattered most.

“As the clock ticked into stoppage time it was Salah who latched on to a loose ball in the penalty area to poke home and seal three points,” Williams wrote.

The moment carried additional weight given that the former Roma winger is still chasing his first AFCON title, having lost two finals previously.

Playing on North African soil in Morocco is viewed by many in Egypt as a major opportunity, and his decisive intervention only strengthened that belief.

That backing has been visible back home too, where Salah’s words about feeling Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” earlier this month sparked what was described as something “seismic” by former Egypt assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed.

The scale of that reaction underlines why Salah’s standing extends far beyond football, and why every performance is framed emotionally as well as tactically.

Liverpool focus remains on Salah and Slot dynamic

Back on Merseyside, attention has not drifted far from the dynamic between our No.11 and Arne Slot.

Despite coming on early against Brighton and providing an assist for Hugo Ekitike, suggestions that the issue had been fully resolved were quickly dampened.

Lewis Steele has since suggested that the situation between Salah and the Dutchman is “certainly not over,” adding that while it has eased, “it’s still there.”

That context meant Salah’s AFCON winner was never going to be viewed in isolation by Liverpool supporters.

It instead served as a reminder of his enduring quality, influence, and importance at the highest moments.

For us, the challenge remains ensuring that the same clarity and harmony seen in Morocco is consistently reflected back in red, as the season enters a defining stretch upon his return.

You can view Salah’s winner (from 1:51) via Channel 4 Sport on YouTube:

