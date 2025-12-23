Paul Joyce outlines Semenyo and Guehi updates as January picture sharpens

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January intentions are rarely spelled out in public, but a trusted voice has now added important context around two names long associated with us.

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent for The Times, provided an update on Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi that subtly framed how Liverpool may approach the coming window.

“There has been interest in the Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who has a £65million release clause in his contract and has been tracked by other suitors, including Manchester City and Manchester United,” Joyce wrote.

“But it remains to be seen whether that is firmed up.”

The update reinforces that the 25-year-old Ghana international remains firmly on our radar without confirming any immediate move.

Semenyo interest reflects Liverpool timing

The Bournemouth forward’s profile fits a familiar Liverpool pattern.

Semenyo has produced eight goals and three assists across 17 appearances this season, offering physicality, pressing intensity and flexibility across the front line.

That output explains why Manchester City and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation, even if Liverpool have historically avoided early bidding wars.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently suggested that if Liverpool do decide to act, the winger would be keen on the move, noting that Anfield remains “too good a move to turn down”.

That assessment lands differently given our current context, particularly after Alexander Isak’s injury and with Mo Salah away at AFCON.

It also aligns with Liverpool’s previous behaviour of waiting late before acting decisively, as seen with both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Guehi patience mirrors Liverpool long game

Joyce also addressed the long-running interest in Marc Guehi, offering clarity on why January may not be the moment.

“The England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is unlikely to move next month,” he added.

“Liverpool would hope to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.”

That stance mirrors what many around Anfield already suspected following the collapse of a £35m deal on deadline day in September.

Sky Sports have since reported that Palace may hold firm until the summer, with talk of a potential gentleman’s agreement already in place for a future move.

From Liverpool’s perspective, patience again appears central.

Whether Semenyo becomes an exception to that approach may depend less on noise around the league and more on how our squad depth holds up in the weeks ahead.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile