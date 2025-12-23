‘There is a chance…’ – Romano talks up possibility of Liverpool transfer activity in January

Image via Here We Go Podcast with Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has talked up the possibility of Liverpool adding to their squad during the January transfer window.

Even after a spendthrift summer which saw almost £450m lavished on new signings, Arne Slot finds himself with a worrying deficit of options in key areas of the pitch, with the Reds being stretched in defence and attack during the first half of the season.

Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak have been beset by long-term injuries, with Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo among the players currently sidelined, so it’s no surprise in the slightest that the Premier League champions have been linked with a few potential mid-season additions such as Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo.

Romano talks up chances of Liverpool signings in January

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano outlined that Anfield chiefs have been in contact over some prospective leads in the January transfer market and could viably seize the opportunity to reinforce Slot’s squad during the winter window.

The Italian said: “My information is that Liverpool have made some calls in terms of opportunities, like in November I told you about Semenyo.

“Then, already now in this month, in December, they started calling also for other players to understand some potential opportunities. I would keep the door open for Liverpool movements in the January transfer window.

“We will try to understand the positions. Injuries and recovery time will also help to understand what Liverpool will decide to do, but I think there is a chance we’ll have a Liverpool ‘here we go’ in the January transfer window.”

Will Liverpool pounce in the January transfer market again?

Throughout the autumn, the addition of a centre-back who’d also be capable of playing out wide had seemed the clear transfer priority for Liverpool, with injuries to Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley leaving the Reds stretched thin defensively.

However, following a suspected leg break for Isak and with Gakpo currently sidelined, Slot has been left worryingly light in attack while Mo Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Even with two of those set to become available again next month, we’re not overflowing with natural options in the final third.

We know that FSG’s modus operandi isn’t to spend for spending’s sake or to be swayed by the external tide of opinion, although mid-season additions at Anfield have been plentiful throughout the current owners’ tenure on Merseyside.

From Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll in 2011 to Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho two years later, Virgil van Dijk in 2018 to Luis Diaz and Gakpo more recently, Liverpool have made numerous big-name signings in previous Januarys, with several of those having a transformative effect on the team.

Guehi and Semenyo are likely to be the two foremost names in the rumour mill this winter, and whether the Reds can clinch a deal for either or both may have a significant bearing on our fortunes in the second half of the season.

If FSG spot what they believe to be the right market opportunity, we fully expect them to pounce.