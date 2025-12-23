’50-50′ – Arne Slot unsure on whether Liverpool duo will be fit in time to face Wolves at Anfield

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has issued injury updates on several Liverpool players ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Wolves.

The Reds go into the festive period with several absentees, a list to which Alexander Isak was added after he fractured his fibula, with the LFC head coach confirming that the striker will be sidelined for at least ‘a couple of months’.

In addition to that long-term absence, the defending champions also have the likes of Conor Bradley, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo on the injury list, although a couple of those could potentially return for the visit of Rob Edwards’ side to Anfield next Saturday.

Slot issues injury updates on Liverpool quintet

Slot held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning and provided an update on the status of his squad ahead of the Wolves game.

The Liverpool boss outlined (via Liverpool Echo): “Conor will be 50/50. He’s not training with us today or tomorrow. Friday we will see exactly where he is if he can be in the squad. Joe won’t be available; Wata won’t be. Cody is a bit similar to Conor.”

There was better news on Florian Wirtz, though, with the German’s late substitution against Tottenham Hotspur being attributed to nothing more than cramp.

Bradley and Gakpo returns would be most welcome

With Gomez ruled out of the Wolves clash, Slot will be nervously waiting on Bradley’s fitness to see if the Northern Ireland right-back can recover in time for Saturday. It seems like it could be touch-and-go for the 22-year-old, but at least Jeremie Frimpong’s return gives us one natural player in that position.

The outlook on Gakpo appears to be more promising, with the Liverpool boss stating that our number 18 ‘could be back‘ for our next fixture. Considering how depleted our attacking options are with Isak sidelined and Mo Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Dutchman’s return would be particularly welcome.

Saturday’s match comes amid a rare breather in the Reds’ season, with it being our only game in the final 11 days of December, but then LFC will enter a hectic January in which they play no fewer than nine times.

That frantic start to 2026 is sure to test squad depth even more than it already has been, so Slot will be praying that everyone who plays against Wolves will come through unscathed. Fingers crossed that Bradley and Gakpo win the race to be fit for that fixture and provide a timely boost to our playing pick.