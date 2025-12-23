“I’ve heard…” – Sky reporter drops Marc Guehi claim amid ‘gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool’

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The future of Marc Guehi is set to remain a prominent topic of discussion heading into 2026.

Liverpool had been on the cusp of signing the Crystal Palace captain at the end of the summer transfer window, only for the Eagles to pull out of the deal in the late hours of deadline day.

It seems that the Reds may be prepared to try their luck for the 25-year-old again, though, with Fabrizio Romano claiming in recent days that the Premier League champions ‘are still there’ for the Eagles defender.

Kaveh Solhekol drops intriguing Guehi transfer claim

On Monday, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol suggested that Guehi is likely to remain at Palace until his contract expires at the end of the season, although he mentioned the possibility of an unofficial agreement already being made with Liverpool.

He outlined: “We know they’re definitely going to sign a new centre-back in 2026 – could it be Marc Guehi? I’ve heard talk that he may have a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool, that he will sign for Liverpool. Of course, he almost signed for them until the deal collapsed on deadline day in the summer.

“Remember, in January, he will be free to talk to foreign clubs and Bayern Munich [and] Real Madrid want him. I think he’s on a target list for Barcelona as well. Barcelona head coach [Hansi Flick] has said that they will be signing a centre-back as well.

“I think it would make sense for everyone if he leaves in the summer. I think he would get a better deal and also I think it would be better for Crystal Palace to hold on to him because they’ve still got a lot to play for this season.”

Are Liverpool likely to finally get Guehi through the door in 2026?

Solhekol’s mention of a purported “gentleman’s agreement” aligns with a claim by Spanish reporter Bruno Alemany last month that Liverpool have ‘pretty much wrapped up’ a move for Guehi already.

Reds fans may be inclined to take that with a pinch of salt, considering how the Merseysiders thought they had their man four months ago until the fateful deadline day plot twist, although it increasingly feels as though the defender will leave Palace sometime in 2026.

While injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have thrust the spotlight on potential attacking recruitment at Anfield, Arne Slot will surely be striving for a defender to be added to his squad in the coming weeks and months, particularly at centre-back.

Guehi would be the perfect addition at Liverpool – proven in the Premier League, at a prime footballing age, homegrown and, as evidenced by our summer pursuit of him, a player who ticks the necessary boxes for FSG.

The danger of striking a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from next month can’t be ignored, but Solhekol’s update would suggest that the Reds might still be the 25-year-old’s choice if and when he departs Palace.

It might have to wait a few more months, but there remains a firm possibiliy that the England international will eventually get his move to Anfield.