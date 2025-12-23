“It’s a big blow…” – Wolves suffer ‘significant’ injury setback ahead of Liverpool clash

(Photos by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolves have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their visit to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday.

It’s been a nightmare of a season for the Midlands club, who are anchored to the bottom of the Premier League table with a paltry two points from 17 games, and their next assignment is against the defending champions, who’ve had huge problems of their own but have been resurgent of late.

Despite the Reds’ upturn in form, Arne Slot has had to contend with a heavily populated injury list that Alexander Isak has now joined for at least the next two months after fracturing his fibula in the win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Wolves dealt Toti Gomes injury blow ahead of Anfield clash

Wolves manager Rob Edwards spoke to the press on Tuesday morning ahead of his team’s visit to Liverpool, and he confirmed that defender Toti Gomes is set for a lengthy layoff due to a hamstring injury.

The 42-year-old lamented (via The Athletic): “Toti is out for a significant period of time with his hamstring. It will be weeks…It’s a big blow for Toti and the team, of course, but it’s an opportunity for other people and that’s just the nature of the game at the moment.”

There was some better news for the Old Gold elsewhere, though, as Hugo Bueno returned to training and is ‘hopeful’ of being passed fit for the game at Anfield.

Toti injury blow compounds Wolves’ misery

Similar to Liverpool, Wolves are currently beset by injuries and AFCON absences, with Toti, Daniel Bentley, Marshall Munetsi, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Rodrigo Gomes and Emmanuel Agbadou all missing for the fixture on Saturday.

It’s a cruel list of absentees for a team who’ve had a miserable time of things over the past few months, and the aforementioned setback for the 26-year-old compounds the woe for Edwards, whose Luton side troubled the Reds a couple of seasons ago.

The hosts will naturally be overwhelming favourites to maintain their winning run against a side whose last Premier League point was collected on 5 October, though Slot will be very much aware of how the Old Gold were agonisingly close to claiming a morale-boosting draw away to Arsenal just 10 days ago.

Wolves also made life very difficult for Liverpool in their two league meetings last term, with the eventual champions clinging on for a 2-1 victory at Anfield in February, and they can go to Merseyside with nothing to lose in terms of expectation.

We wish Toti well in his recovery and hope to see him back in action as soon as possible.