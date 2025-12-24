Isak sends message to Liverpool fans as injury reality sinks in

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest update on Alexander Isak has shifted the focus away from north London and firmly onto what comes next.

The 26-year-old striker has now spoken publicly after the club confirmed he will be sidelined following the injury sustained in the win over Tottenham.

Taking to Instagram, our No.9 addressed supporters directly, acknowledging both the disappointment and the road ahead.

“Gutted to be out for a while,” Isak wrote. “Time to recover and support from the sideline.”

“I will work hard to be back as soon as I possibly can. Thank you all Reds and everyone else for the kind messages, it does not go unnoticed! #YNWA.”

Those words arrived shortly after Liverpool released a formal statement confirming the Sweden international had undergone surgery on an ankle injury that included a fractured fibula.

The forward was injured in the process of scoring the opening goal against Spurs, before being forced off moments later.

Isak injury timeline outlined by Slot

Arne Slot had already prepared supporters for the scale of the setback.

Speaking ahead of the Wolves fixture, the Dutchman admitted the striker faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines, telling reporters it would be “a couple of months,” a verdict that represents “a big, big disappointment for him and also for us”.

That context makes Isak’s message all the more significant, particularly given his difficult start to life at Anfield following a disrupted pre-season and adaptation to a new system.

Why Isak absence matters for Liverpool

From a Liverpool perspective, the injury removes a focal point just as momentum was building.

Rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no return date set, but the player’s own words point towards a mindset aligned with the demands of this squad.

For us, the challenge now is navigating the coming weeks without him, while knowing the striker himself has already turned his focus firmly towards returning stronger.

