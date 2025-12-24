Barnes explains why Liverpool Christmas work matters more than football

Image via @LFC Foundation on X

Liverpool’s Christmas schedule is usually judged by fixtures, injuries and momentum, but this year our final act before the festive break has been something far more important.

While attention often focuses on what happens on the pitch, the club’s work away from it continues to define who we are.

This December, the LFC Foundation’s Christmas Magic campaign reached more families than ever before across the Liverpool City Region, as confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com.

A record 2,500 food hampers were delivered to local families, participants and residents, marking the biggest contribution in the campaign’s history.

Each hamper provided enough food to feed a family of four for four days, offering real support during what can be the hardest time of year.

How Liverpool Christmas efforts continue to shape the community

The scale of this year’s operation underlined how deeply embedded the Foundation has become within the city.

Club volunteers packed the hampers before delivering them to community centres, foodbanks and homes across the region.

Former players were also central to the effort, with John Barnes, Natasha Dowie and community ambassador Chris Kirkland joining volunteers on delivery days.

Barnes summed it up simply.

“At Christmas, it’s easy to assume everyone has food on the table, but something as simple as a hamper delivery can really make a difference to a family,” the former winger said.

Dowie echoed that sentiment, adding: “The amount included in each hamper is really impressive and it’s so important for people who are struggling this Christmas.”

This is not isolated work.

Earlier this year, Liverpool using the Istanbul comeback to inspire local schoolchildren at Anfield showed how footballing history can be turned into education, resilience and real-life lessons.

That work, like Christmas Magic, is funded in part by money raised through Legends matches and other initiatives.

Why Liverpool Christmas initiatives go beyond one month

The festive campaign also included free Christmas lunches at Anfield, welcoming more than 500 local people for a traditional three-course meal.

The Forever Reds Christmas lunch returned too, raising £76,000 for local good causes and the former players’ association.

That ongoing connection between past and present remains vital, especially with another Legends fixture already confirmed.

Next year’s Liverpool hosting Borussia Dortmund Legends at Anfield to raise funds for the LFC Foundation will continue that cycle of support.

Forbes Duff, head of community engagement, explained the thinking behind it all.

“LFC Foundation Christmas Magic is about making sure families feel supported at a time of year that can be incredibly difficult,” he said.

Support also continues beyond December through work with St Andrew’s Community Network and the North Liverpool Foodbank.

As this is the final piece we publish before Christmas, it feels right to pause and recognise what this club represents beyond results and tables.

From everyone here, we wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas 🎄

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile