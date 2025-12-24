Ornstein update leaves Liverpool facing uncomfortable Semenyo truth

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January thinking may already be shifting after a fresh update from one of the game’s most reliable transfer voices.

David Ornstein has outlined the current situation surrounding Antoine Semenyo, and the details will shape how we assess any short-term attacking solution.

According to The Athletic journalist, the Bournemouth forward’s preference is to move to Manchester City, with trophy ambitions playing a decisive role in that stance.

Ornstein reported that while nothing has been agreed and the window is not yet open, Semenyo’s desire to work under Pep Guardiola is key to his thinking.

That context matters for us, particularly given how thin we are in forward areas heading into a congested period.

Why Semenyo situation matters for Liverpool depth

From a Liverpool perspective, the timing could hardly be more awkward.

With Alexander Isak sidelined after undergoing surgery on a fibula fracture and beginning rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre, our options through the middle are already limited.

That absence comes alongside Mo Salah being at AFCON, Cody Gakpo currently unavailable, and Jayden Danns still working back to fitness.

Semenyo’s profile has therefore always made sense as both a short- and medium-term solution.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has eight goals and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season, offering physicality, versatility and pressing intensity that align with our current system.

Paul Joyce previously noted that there “has been interest in the Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo,” while stressing it remains to be seen whether that interest is firmed up, reinforcing that we have been monitoring the situation closely.

What Ornstein update means for Liverpool January plans

Ornstein also reported that Chelsea have decided against pursuing Semenyo, while Manchester United explored a move but only wanted players eager to join.

That detail may resonate at Anfield, where buy-in and mentality remain non-negotiable under Arne Slot.

The £65m January release clause, formally set and time-limited, gives Bournemouth clarity and control, but it also places pressure on any suitor to act decisively.

For us, the question is whether committing that level of fee makes sense when the player’s preference appears elsewhere.

Liverpool have admired Semenyo before, and his consistency since arriving from Bristol City – 30 goals and 13 assists in 106 appearances – explains why.

However, with our injury situation evolving and priorities likely to be reassessed internally, Ornstein’s update suggests this may be a deal that becomes harder to justify as January approaches.

