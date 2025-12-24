Carragher explains why one Liverpool decision now feels inevitable after Isak injury

Pictures via Rory Jennings on YouTube

Liverpool’s next move may not be obvious on the pitch, but behind the scenes the picture is starting to become clearer as we approach January.

With Alexander Isak ruled out for months and our forward options stretched, questions are being asked about whether we will re-enter the market for another striker.

Speaking on YouTube with Rory Jennings, the former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was asked what Liverpool do next after Isak’s injury was confirmed and whether a new signing was needed.

“Well, I think straight away it means Mo Salah is not going anywhere in January,” Carragher said.

That single line carries weight, particularly given the speculation that has surrounded our No.11 since his recent outburst.

Carragher outlines Liverpool squad balance concerns

Carragher’s wider point was not just about Salah, but about numbers and structure within our squad.

“I think you bring Harvey Elliott back as well because Liverpool’s squad isn’t great,” he said.

“And in terms of numbers, even when Liverpool’s squad only has one or two injuries, you’ve still got two or three young kids on the bench.”

Those comments land at an interesting moment, especially after Arne Slot addressed Elliott’s situation during the pre-Wolves press conference, where the Dutchman offered little encouragement about revisiting the loan move.

Carragher also pointed to historical context, referencing how we have previously refused to overspend simply to plug gaps.

“Liverpool don’t like buying someone for buying’s sake,” he explained, referencing the Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak 2021 window when long-term targets were unavailable.

That mindset remains central to how the sporting director and recruitment team operate, even when injuries create short-term discomfort.

What Carragher thinks Liverpool will actually do in January

Rather than chasing a traditional No.9, Carragher believes flexibility will shape our thinking.

He suggested Cody Gakpo and Salah can both operate through the middle, with wide players supporting Hugo Ekitike as the focal point.

“The play for Liverpool would probably be to go all in on Semenyo,” Carragher added, noting the Bournemouth forward’s versatility across both flanks.

That idea is complicated, however, by David Ornstein outlining Antoine Semenyo’s preference to join Manchester City, which could force us to reassess the feasibility of that route.

Carragher also floated the idea of reintegrating Jayden Danns, highlighting the club’s willingness to trust youth when the pathway is clear.

The underlying message is simple. Liverpool will not panic, even with injuries mounting.

And if Carragher is right, the biggest January takeaway may not be who we sign – but who we keep.

