Jeremie Frimpong explains why the worst part of football nearly stopped him

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool news often focuses on results and momentum, but sometimes the most revealing stories come from what happens when a player is taken away from the pitch.

Jeremie Frimpong returned to action during our 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, ending a frustrating two-month spell on the sidelines and making an immediate impact in north London.

The Dutch right-back, wearing No.30, came off the bench and played a decisive role in our second goal, with his deflected cross headed home by Hugo Ekitike to put us in control of the contest.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, the 25-year-old admitted that the emotional side of recovery is often tougher than the physical battle.

“It felt really good to be back out there with the boys and to win as well,” he said. “So, it was a good comeback, I really enjoyed it.”

Frimpong reflects on injury and mindset at Liverpool

The former Bayer Leverkusen defender was candid when discussing how difficult injury spells can be for any footballer.

“Obviously injury in football is really annoying,” he explained. “I think it’s the worst thing in football – that and losing. But it’s part of football.”

Frimpong’s return has come at a vital time, with Arne Slot short of options on the right flank and Conor Bradley rated as only “50-50” to face Wolves.

The Netherlands international made it clear that his focus is firmly on contributing, regardless of the role he is asked to play.

“I’m focused, I’m back now so I’m happy to be back,” he added. “I’m just going to be ready for whatever comes.”

That readiness was evident even after sustaining a cut lip against Spurs, with the defender confirming the issue is now “good” and not a concern.

Why Frimpong’s return matters for Liverpool’s momentum

Liverpool head into the weekend unbeaten in six matches and having won our last three in succession, a run Frimpong believes must be protected.

“I think it’s really important [to maintain that momentum],” the Dutchman said. “We play football to win and right now we are in a good mood.”

His brief but influential cameo also tied into broader discussions after the match, with Slot explaining the Frimpong substitution late on was to ensure we finished with the right defensive balance.

With Wolves visiting Anfield next, Frimpong’s honesty about injury, mindset and responsibility feels timely, as we look to keep building consistency during the end of 2025.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile