Frank pushes back at Slot as Liverpool fury over Isak injury grows

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s win in north London came at a heavy cost, even if the post-match fallout has now shifted beyond the pitch.

Our record signing Alexander Isak will be sidelined for a “couple of months” after suffering a fractured leg against Tottenham, an incident that has sparked a public disagreement between the two head coaches involved.

Speaking to reporters at the AXA Training Centre, Arne Slot did not hide his anger at the challenge that ended the Swede’s afternoon early.

“It was a reckless challenge,” the Dutchman said, via The Guardian. “If you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a serious chance the player gets a serious injury.”

The 47-year-old’s frustration was shared internally, particularly given the tackle went unpunished despite a game that saw Spurs have two players sent off.

Frank response adds fuel to Liverpool frustration

Tottenham’s head coach Thomas Frank, however, offered a very different interpretation when asked about Micky van de Ven’s involvement.

“I’m obviously disagreeing in many ways,” the Dane said. “We are talking about a defender that will do everything he can to avoid the goal.”

Frank insisted the incident was a “natural reaction” and even questioned the fundamentals of defending if such challenges are discouraged.

“If my defenders don’t do that, then I don’t think they are true defenders,” he added.

That stance will jar with Liverpool supporters, particularly after learning Isak required surgery to repair an ankle injury that includes a fractured fibula.

Slot confirmed the operation went well but admitted the injury represents a major setback for a player still finding his rhythm after arriving from Newcastle.

“It has been a really challenging and difficult period for him,” our head coach explained, acknowledging the lack of pre-season and the physical demands of the Premier League.

That context makes the blow even harder to accept.

Why Frank comments matter for Liverpool season

The irony is that Frank had previously offered warm words about Slot during our recent struggles, admitting he “admired massively” how the former Feyenoord coach won the league in his first season.

Those comments, made earlier this month, now sit awkwardly alongside his firm defence of Van de Ven.

The challenge itself also came during a match where discipline repeatedly failed Spurs, as Liverpool have now seen opponents receive four red cards this league season, more than any other side.

For us, the focus shifts quickly to managing resources and protecting players, but Frank’s words ensure this incident will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile