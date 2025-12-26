(Video) Alisson Becker provides Liverpool fan with heartwarming Christmas surprise

Image via Liverpool FC

One Liverpool supporter received an unforgettable surprise from Alisson Becker in the lead-up to Christmas.

The Merseyside club traditionally share a heartwarming tale on their social media channels on 25 December, with the stories of Dáire Gorman and Isaac Kearney being told in previous years, and another fan was profiled on Thursday.

Liverpool’s latest Christmas Day video featured Reagan, a 23-year-old Reds supporter who was born with Down syndrome and has participated in activites organised by the LFC Foundation for more than a decade.

Along with the most successful football club in England, another standout passion of hers is sewing (she’s raised thousands of pounds for various charities by auctioning her creations), and she was paid a visit at her Silly Goose Foundation studio in Birkenhead by Alisson Becker.

Alisson provides Liverpool fan Reagan with birthday surprise

The goalkeeper instantly embraced Reagan upon meeting her and was shown a collage that she had made, which impressed him to such an extent that he sought to have it displayed on the Kop on a matchday, while also receiving a sewing lesson from her.

Alisson further surprised her by informing her that she would be a guest at Anfield for Liverpool’s match against Sunderland, which took place on her birthday of 3 December, and it was there that she met Arne Slot and the players, with Conor Bradley presenting her with a signed LFC shirt.

Her flag was duly flown on the Kop at that fixture, with her Everton-supporting mother Vicky visibly emotional as it was displayed during the pre-match rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

A memorable birthday for inspirational Liverpool fan Reagan

Reagan’s story is a heartwarming and inspirational one, and it was fantastic to see her talents being shown for all to see at the Sunderland game.

It’s impossible not to be moved by her positive outlook on life and her passion for sewing, with her mother reflecting (via liverpoolfc.com): “She’s an incredible young woman and I would like to think that if people see her on Instagram and she what she’s doing, that if there’s another mum sitting in a hospital room and she’s feeling a bit lost and doesn’t know where to go, that actually it’s not the end of the world, that actually it’s a pretty good life this, you know. It’s not too shabby being Reagan! We said it’s not a life sentence, but a life enhancement.”

Huge credit is also due to Alisson for paying her a visit and providing her with such a wonderful surprise, the Liverpool players and management for being so welcoming towards her, and everybody involved in making her 23rd birthday a particularly memorable one.

We hope that Reagan and her family had a wonderful Christmas and wish them the very best for 2026 and beyond.

You can view Reagan’s story and the visit from Alisson below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: