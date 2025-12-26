Diogo Jota’s sons to walk out with players for Liverpool v Wolves at Anfield on Saturday

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota’s two sons will make a particularly poignant appearance at Anfield on Saturday afternoon when Liverpool host Wolves in the Reds’ final Premier League fixture of 2025.

It will be the first meeting of the two English clubs that the late Portugal international represented in his distinguished career since he and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain on 3 July.

The tragedy led to an outpouring of grief throughout the world of football and especially on Merseyside, with LFC’s stadium becoming a shrine to the brothers in the days after the fatal road collision.

Diogo Jota’s sons will be at Anfield on Saturday

As reported by The Times, Diogo’s sons Dinis and Duarte will join the Liverpool matchday mascots at Anfield on Saturday and accompany both starting line-ups onto the pitch prior to kick-off.

The two boys and their mother Rute Cardoso were in attendance at the Reds’ opening Premier League match of the season at home to Bournemouth in August, and Wolves’ game against Manchester City at Molineux the following day, being greeted warmly by all supporters at both fixtures.

Diogo will be remembered by fans of both clubs at Anfield on Saturday

As the Liverpool players enjoyed Christmas Day off with their families – a rarity made possible by our match against Wolves taking place tomorrow rather than on Boxing Day – their thoughts will have been with Diogo and his family.

For Rute and her three children, and the parents of Diogo and Andre, this Christmas will have been an extremely difficult one, and they remain foremost in our thoughts as 2025 – the year in which the Reds’ forever number 20 got married 11 days before his death – draws to a close.

When the song in honour of the Premier League champion echoes around Anfield in the 20th minute of the match on Saturday, it’ll feel even more poignant than usual because of Wolves’ involvement in the fixture.

We can only hope that, as they continue to grieve for a beloved father, son and husband, Diogo’s family can take comfort from how Liverpool supporters (and also the Molineux faithful) make it demonstrably clear that the forward holds a special place in their hearts and will always be adored at both clubs.

While the primary mission for the Reds tomorrow is to win a game of football, the occasion is also sure to bring an added poignancy for the players in the home dressing room, and – most of all – for Dinis and Duarte, and the family of our forever number 20.