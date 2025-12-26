Report: Liverpool duo could plausibly leave Anfield in January despite Reds injury crisis

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could plausibly sanction the exits of some players in the January transfer window despite the currently threadbare status of Arne Slot’s squad.

According to the Premier Injuries website, the Reds could be without as many as six players due to injury for the fixture against Wolves on Saturday, and that doesn’t include the absences of Mo Salah (Africa Cup of Nations) and Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended).

Long-term layoffs for Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak have contributed towards a sparsity of depth in defence and attack, although a report from a trusted source suggests that players in both of those areas of the pitch could be allowed to leave L4 next month.

Liverpool duo touted for potential January exits

The latest edition of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet was published on Boxing Day morning, and two Liverpool youngsters have been touted for potential exits in January.

The winter window is described as an ‘ideal’ opportunity for Trent Kone-Doherty to depart on loan, with clubs continuing to track the progress of the 19-year-old winger.

Meanwhile, Rhys Williams is expected to attract ‘fresh interest’ in the coming weeks after being unable to secure a temporary move away from Anfield during the summer.

Neither is likely to play much for Liverpool this season

Even with Liverpool short of so many first-team players over the festive period, it’s entirely plausible that the club could allow the aforementioned duo to leave in January.

While Kone-Doherty could provide wide attacking depth off the bench if required, Anfield chiefs could viably sanction a loan exit for a player who’s had just two substitute cameos in domestic cups for the Reds’ first team.

The teenager could benefit greatly from senior exposure at an EFL club in the second half of the season, provided that the team he’d join would be able to provide him with regular game-time and not merely consign him to a watching brief from the substitutes’ bench.

As for Williams, not even a shortage of centre-back depth since Leoni’s ACL injury has granted him any real window of opportunity under Slot, with the 24-year-old not even making a matchday squad since being an unused substitute in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton in September.

The Preston native memorably stepped up alongside Nat Williams during the 2020/21 season as Liverpool miraculously salvaged Champions League qualification, but it’s unmistakably clear that he’s not in the plans of our current head coach.

An EFL club might seek to arrange a half-season loan for the defender before his Anfield contract expires next summer. If that were to happen and he makes a positive impact, it’s viable that a permanent deal could subsequently be arranged to take effect from 1 July.

With neither player likely to be afforded an opportunity by Slot in the second half of the campaign, they could plausibly be loaned out in January and might hopefully enjoy some much-needed first-team exposure in the first few months of 2026.