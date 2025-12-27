Gone in 90 seconds: Florian Wirtz caps quickfire Liverpool double with elusive first Reds goal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s taken 23 matches, but at long last Florian Wirtz has his first goal for Liverpool, and this one is most definitely his!

The German thought he’d finally broken his extensive drought with his late shot against Sunderland earlier this month, but it was officially credited as a Nordi Mukiele own goal due to a deflection off the Black Cats defender.

However, when the 22-year-old struck shortly before half-time against Wolves this afternoon, there was no debate in the slightest that the goal is his, and it capped a potentially match-defining 90 seconds for the Reds.

Gravenberch and Wirtz strike within 90 seconds of each other

As the game entered the 41st minute, Liverpool were being frustrated by their visitors, who’d had some openings of their own, but eventually the breakthrough arrived thanks to excellent work by Jeremie Frimpong before teeing up Ryan Gravenberch to find the net on 40:26.

Rob Edwards’ side had barely kicked off by the time they were 2-0 behind, with possession being turned over and Hugo Ekitike – the Reds’ top scorer so far this season – surging forward before turning provider for Wirtz to slot the ball past Jose Sa with the clock at 41:56.

A huge relief for Wirtz and Liverpool!

With Liverpool two goals to the good at the interval, they’ll fully expect to finish the job from here, although they were in a similar position in this fixture last season and contrived to almost throw it away in an extremely nervy second half.

For Wirtz, who’d earlier displayed his magic with a delightful through ball to Ekitike, the relief of finally getting off the mark for the Reds must feel like an enormous weight off his shoulders, and at last the irritating memes from rival supporters can finally be retired.

As Paul Gorst noted for the Liverpool Echo, the German has thrived this month since being redeployed in a left-sided role in the absence of the injured Cody Gakpo, and he may well keep his place on the flank even with the Dutch winger available for selection once more.

Liverpool’s number 7 – and the team as a whole – will have felt the sheer relief of a pressure valve being relieved by those two goals in the space of 90 seconds shortly before the interval. Let’s hope the Reds can come through the rest of the game without any unwanted drama!

