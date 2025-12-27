7 duels won: Much-maligned Liverpool ace had a quietly brilliant game in victory over Wolves

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have rounded off 2025 with four consecutive wins and seven straight matches unbeaten, but once again it was far from straightforward for Arne Slot’s side.

The Premier League champions were overwhelming favourites against a Wolves team who’ve collected just two points all season, and when Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz scored within 90 seconds of each other shortly before half-time, a comfortable victory may have been expected.

However, Santiago Bueno exploired the Reds’ set-piece deficiencies to pull one goal back just five minutes after the interval, and such were the nerves around Anfield in the closing stages that Ibrahima Konate felt compelled to rouse the fans who’d been rendered eerily quiet.

The Frenchman has been a much-maligned figure for Liverpool this season, and so too has Milos Kerkez (whose performances Gary Neville unflatteringly compared to a ’10-year-old’), but the Hungarian left-back gave one of his best displays in a red shirt today.

Kerkez impressed for Liverpool in win over Wolves

It wasn’t lost on Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle, who awarded him 7/10 in his post-match player ratings and wrote of how the 22-year-old ‘tried to offer an outlet down the left and worked hard in both directions’, along with how the crowd were ‘roused’ by his second-half ‘determination’.

The underlying figures from the Hungary international’s performance also paint a positive picture. As per Sofascore, he won seven duels, completed two out of three dribbles and 69 of his 72 passes (96% success), along with making four tackles and four clearances.

Kerkez was strong defensively and gave the Reds an attacking outlet from the left flank, and he even found himself in a decent position to threaten the Wolves goal in the first half, but his shot was wayward and flew into the Anfield Road Stand.

He also rattled Andre Trindade to the extent that, with the Brazilian already on a yellow card, he was embroiled in a bad-tempered tussle with the Liverpool left-back midway through the second half. Simon Hooper ultimately opted for leniency and a final warning for the Old Gold midfielder.

The Hungarian has had some tough moments in his first half-season at Anfield, but he can take great encouragement from his performance today, and hopefully there’s plenty more to come from the 22-year-old in a red shirt in the next few months and years.