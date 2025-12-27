Mo Salah now almost certain to miss crunch Liverpool fixture as Egypt secure AFCON progression

Image via Channel 4 Sport

Mo Salah is now almost certain to miss one of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season as Egypt secured their passage to the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Boxing Day.

The Reds’ fixture against Wolves this afternoon is their second match since the 33-year-old left Merseyside for the tournament in Morocco, with games against Leeds and Fulham to follow in the opening days of 2026.

The 33-year-old scored the Pharaohs’ winning goal for the second time in a week as he netted from the penalty spot to secure victory over South Africa on Friday, with the spot kick awarded after our number 11 was clipped in the ⁠face by Khuliso Mudau.

Salah penalty clinches knockout round passage for Egypt

The result confirms Egypt as winners of AFCON Group B with a game to spare, so they already know that their round-of-16 clash will take place on 5 January against a third-place team from another group, a match they’ll be expected to win and duly progress to the quarter-finals five days later.

Even if Hossam Hassan’s side are surprisingly eliminated in the last 16, Salah would be in a race against time to return to England for Liverpool’s crunch Premier League fixture away to Arsenal on 8 January. Should they progress, he’ll definitely miss the Emirates Stadium showdown.

Liverpool could’ve done with Salah for Arsenal showdown

Although the 33-year-old’s form has dipped substantially from last season and he’d lost his place in Arne Slot’s starting XI shortly before AFCON, his absence for the clash against the Gunners would still be felt, particularly with Alexander Isak now sidelined for at least two months.

There was always a strong likelihood that Egypt would top their group and go deep into the tournament, although the benefit of securing top spot with a game to spare could potentially see him rested for their next match against Angola on Monday evening.

Any hope that Liverpool fans had of getting Salah back to Anfield quickly have realistically faded, but at least he’s been among the goals in Morocco and could plausibly return to Merseyside in buoyant form on and off the pitch.