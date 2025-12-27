(Video) What Virgil van Dijk did with Diogo Jota’s kids before kick-off will bring a tear to the eye

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp knew exactly what he was doing when he appointed Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool captain after the departure of Jordan Henderson in the summer of 2023.

As we’ve seen throughout his eight years at Anfield, the Dutch defender is a colossus on the pitch and a player who leads by example while also offering a vocal presence from the heart of the Reds’ backline.

Perhaps even more importantly, the 34-year-old is also a tremendous ambassador for the club in the way that he speaks and in his deeds, such as his insistence on involving Alan Hansen and Mark and Jo McVeigh of the Owen McVeigh Foundation in the presentation of the Premier League trophy last May.

Van Dijk shares pre-match moment with Diogo Jota’s children

Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday was a poignant occasion as both sets of supporters paid heartfelt tributes to the late Diogo Jota – who represented both clubs with distinction – in the first fixture between the teams since his tragic death in July.

His sons Dinis and Duarte walked out with the players when they entered the pitch shortly before the match started, and Van Dijk shared a lovely moment with the children in the minutes prior to kick-off.

As the opening strains of You’ll Never Walk Alone boomed around Anfield, the Reds captain engaged in a brief kickaround with the kids of his late teammate in the penalty area in front of the Kop.

A classy and moving gesture from Virgil van Dijk

It speaks volumes for Van Dijk’s character that, just before the kick-off of a vital Premier League fixture, he took a moment to enjoy a playful kickabout with the three children, recognising the importance of tending to their welfare on a hugely poignant day for the Silva family.

As a father himself, the Liverpool skipper is in a position to realise that, while helping his team to victory on the pitch is of massive significance, nothing is more important than family.

Everyone at Anfield would surely have been moved by that gesture from the 34-year-old today, and there was mutual appreciation for Jota from both sets of supporters, with their respective chants in memory of the player in the 18th and 20th minutes being applauded by all in the stadium.

As 2025 draws to a close, Diogo and his family remain firmly in the thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC, and that will forever be the case. His memory will endure for eternity on Merseyside, and indeed at Molineux.

You can view the clip of Van Dijk enjoying a kickabout with Diogo Jota’s children below, via Ian Doyle on X: