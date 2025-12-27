(Video) Florian Wirtz turns Anfield into his personal playground with obscene 11th-minute moment

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It’s quite the curiosity that, as good as Florian Wirtz has been for Liverpool this season, he was still awaiting his first goal of the campaign coming into today.

The playmaker became the Reds’ record signing in June when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal (later eclipsed by Alexander Isak’s £125m move from Newcastle), and it was widely assumed that he’d add another dimension to our attack.

The 22-year-old has been a delight to watch on the field, yet it’s quite the anomaly that he hadn’t been on the scoresheet all season, with his shot against Sunderland earlier this month being officially credited as a Nordi Mukiele own goal.

Wirtz picks out Ekitike with killer pass

In the 11th minute of Liverpool’s match at home to Wolves this afternoon, Wirtz produced yet another one of those jaw-dropping moments which illustrates what a phenomenally gifted footballer he is.

Taking possession just outside the centre circle, the Reds’ number 7 advanced to the halfway line before playing a threaded through ball in the direction of Hugo Ekitike.

That one pass took out four Old Gold players and landed at the Frenchman’s feet, with the striker’s subsequent shot striking the post before the ball was turned behind by Ladislav Krejci for a corner kick.

Wirtz has been sensational to watch

The bare statistics from this season would suggest that Wirtz has been an expensive flop, and Didi Hamann’s patience has begun to run thin.

However, those who’s watched him consistently throughout the campaign would readily acknowledge that he’s illuminated matches with his majestic skill set, as he demonstrated with that obscene through ball to Ekitike.

Shortly before that passage of play, the German teed up Alexis Mac Allister for a shot, only for the Argentina midfielder to let the ball run, presumably thinking that there was a teammate behind him who’d be better placed for a pop at goal.

At the time of writing, Liverpool have been unable to find the breakthrough against a Wolves side with only two points all season, but the genius of Wirtz could well enable the hosts to eventually get their noses in front at Anfield.

You can view Wirtz’s through ball for Ekitike below, taken from Peacock’s match coverage and shared via @Trend588592 on X: