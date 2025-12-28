Andy Carroll facing possible prison sentence

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters will recognise the name immediately, but this time the story sits firmly away from the pitch.

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll is facing the prospect of a prison sentence after being charged with breaching a non-molestation order.

According to Telegraph Sport, the 36-year-old will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following an arrest in April relating to an alleged incident in March.

Essex Police confirmed the charge, stating: “Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27 and the alleged offence relates to an incident in March.”

Details of the alleged breach cannot be reported for legal reasons, though a conviction can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Carroll and the Liverpool move that changed everything

Carroll’s name will always be tied to one of the most extraordinary days in Liverpool’s modern transfer history.

The Gateshead-born striker arrived from Newcastle United in January 2011 for £35m, becoming the most expensive British player of all time.

Years later, the former No.9 admitted that he was privately hoping the deal would collapse, saying he “remembered hoping to fail my medical” after being whisked away without fully understanding what was happening.

That quote came alongside an admission that the transfer “helped me grow up by taking me out of my comfort zone”, even if it never unfolded as planned on the pitch.

Carroll would go on to make 58 appearances for us, scoring 11 goals and lifting the League Cup in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish.

Carroll later admitted Liverpool opportunity was mishandled

The England international has since spoken candidly about struggling to adapt to life at Anfield.

In an interview reflecting on his time on Merseyside, he admitted: “I couldn’t get to grips with it, or how to live and how to be at that club.”

He added that Liverpool football was “completely different” to Newcastle and accepted that he “didn’t appreciate what I had and what I could have achieved.”

Those reflections now sit alongside a career that has taken him through England and France, and most recently to non-league football with Dagenham and Redbridge.

For Liverpool fans, this latest development is a reminder that while football chapters end, the human stories behind them often continue in far more complicated ways.

