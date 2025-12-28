Wirtz sends honest message after first Liverpool goal says more than it seems

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s latest home win offered more than three points, with one long-awaited moment quietly shifting the narrative around our season.

Florian Wirtz finally opened his Liverpool account as we edged past Wolves at Anfield, a goal that felt less like a surprise and more like an inevitability.

The German No.7 struck from inside the box just a minute after Ryan Gravenberch’s opener, capping a dominant first-half spell and helping us make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

Speaking post-match to Premier League Productions via liverpoolfc.com, the 22-year-old made it clear what the moment meant to him.

“It was very nice,” Wirtz said. “The feeling on the pitch with the fans around [the stadium]… I was very happy and I liked it!”

Wirtz on patience, confidence and his first Liverpool goal

From our perspective, this goal was reward for weeks of strong underlying performances without the end product to match.

“I was confident that I would score one day,” the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder explained. “Of course, I wanted to start scoring and assisting earlier… but I just knew that it would come.”

That patience has been obvious in his play, with the Bundesliga Player of the Year continuing to demand the ball and knit attacks together even when numbers were not following.

Against Wolves, everything aligned.

Wirtz combined neatly with Hugo Ekitike, drifted intelligently into pockets of space and showed the composure expected of a £116m signing when his chance arrived.

His all-round display was reflected in being voted Carlsberg Player of the Match, underlining how influential he was beyond the goal.

Wirtz identifies issue Liverpool must address

Despite the breakthrough, the Germany international was candid about a problem we have seen resurface too often.

“I think we played a brilliant first half,” he said. “But then in the second half… we made it harder for ourselves and difficult.”

That assessment mirrors wider conversations around game management, with John Aldridge later describing the win as “another hard watch” despite the deserved result.

It also framed the importance of balance in our current run.

“We want to be there, and we want to be top of the table,” Wirtz added, pointing to our return to the top four as progress rather than a finish line.

Encouragingly, his growing understanding with Milos Kerkez down the left offered another glimpse of what this side can become, with the Hungarian full-back providing energy and defensive security alongside our big-money signing.

For us, the significance goes beyond one goal.

Wirtz looks settled, confident and increasingly decisive, and if this is the moment his numbers begin to match his influence, Liverpool’s upward trajectory may only accelerate from here.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile