Arne Slot explains why one Liverpool signing has been misunderstood

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s latest league win came with familiar questions afterwards, but Arne Slot was keen to redirect the conversation.

Our head coach used his post-match press conference following the Wolves victory to explain why Liverpool’s summer business deserves more context, particularly around availability rather than ability.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: “I think a lot has been said by so many people… about the amount of money we’ve spent last summer. No-one talks about what we recouped, because we sold so many.”

Frimpong pace shows what Liverpool have been missing

The 47-year-old made it clear that injuries have stopped us seeing the best of several new arrivals, including Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch right-back, signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £30m and wearing No.30, provided the assist for Ryan Gravenberch’s opener before also creating the second goal sequence.

Slot said: “Jeremie is a great example: now if he is fit, he can definitely help us… last week he had the assist against Tottenham and today he had a great assist against Wolves.”

The former Feyenoord coach then explained why that profile matters so much against deep defences.

“Pace, that’s what he has and that’s so important and crucial in modern-day football,” he added, before highlighting how the first goal came from “pure individual ability – quick, bam, bam and a cut-back cross.”

That explanation aligns with wider analysis suggesting Liverpool are starting to unlock games more effectively when Frimpong is available and fit.

Slot links Frimpong impact to wider Liverpool recruitment

Slot also grouped the full-back with other pace-focused signings.

“That’s the pace I always wanted to bring in in the summer, and that’s what we did with Hugo Ekitike, that’s what we did with Jeremie and with Alex as well,” he explained.

Ekitike’s involvement in Florian Wirtz’s goal again underlined that thinking, with Clinton Morrison describing the French forward as “outrageous” for the skill that created the chance.

At the same time, the boss acknowledged frustration around performances, echoing John Aldridge’s view that while the three points mattered, game management must improve.

For us, though, the Wolves win offered a glimpse of what this Liverpool side is supposed to look like when Frimpong’s pace is actually on the pitch rather than in the treatment room.

